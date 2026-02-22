3 Tight Ends the 49ers Might Sign in Free Agency

For the last three years, the San Francisco 49ers have been trying to find a complementary tight end alongside George Kittle.

They have failed to find that tight end and have continued to sign mediocre players, like Luke Farrell last year. Jake Tonges stepped up last year but he’s only helpful as a receiver.

The 49ers need their tight ends to be capable blockers first and foremost. Usually, the 49ers have turned to Kyle Juszczyk to complement and shrink the hole left by Kittle

But he can’t always be the answer. That makes it likely the 49ers dabble in free agency again for a tight end, especially with Kittle recovering from a torn Achilles.

With that said, here are three tight ends the 49ers might sign.

Tyler Higbee

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If he was a fit for Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams, then Tyler Higbee will certainly be a fit for the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan. Higbee is a capable blocker who can also contribute nicely as a pass catcher.

That’s exactly what Shanahan looks for in a tight end. Although Higbee isn’t as productive a receiver as he once was. The last time he had solid numbers was in 2023 with 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns.

This past season, he tallied 25 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns. He hasn’t been the same since he tore his ACL and MCL in 2023, so he’s mostly reliable as a blocker with stretches of pass-catching.

But given what the 49ers currently have, he’d be their second-best option. And yes, that includes Tonges, who can’t hold on and create an impactful block to save his life.

Cade Otton

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If the 49ers want to finally go away from predominantly run-blocking tight ends, then Cade Otton is their guy. He’s a solid receiving option to bring on.

This past season, Otton put up 59 catches for 572 yards and a touchdown. They aren’t eye-opening numbers, but he did produce that while missing much of training camp with a hamstring injury.

Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t help either. They were lost on offense last year. Otton on the 49ers would be a breath of fresh air to him, especially as the No. 2 tight end.

Isaiah Likely

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t surprise me if the 49ers make a move for Isaiah Likely. His skills have been hidden on the Baltimore Ravens ever since he got there. He needs opportunities to flourish.

The 49ers can be that. Now, Likely will have suitors in free agency. The 49ers will have to come correct with an offer if they want him aboard, and I can see them doing it.

Like I said in the beginning, the 49ers have been wanting that impactful tight end. And while Likely would still be No. 2, he can be part of the answer the 49ers are looking for at wide receiver.

Free agency is ugly at wide receiver, so why not pivot to a tight end who can create more of a mismatch? It would change the dynamic of the 49ers’ offense, and probably one that they need.

