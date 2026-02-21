5 Running Backs the 49ers Should Avoid in Free Agency
Adding a wide receiver and an edge rusher will probably be at the top of the list for free agency for the San Francisco 49ers.
But there’s another position they will take a look at when free agency opens up in March. That position is running back. The 49ers need a quality back behind Christian McCaffrey.
Having a polished and seasoned veteran behind McCaffrey to go along with Jordan James would be ideal. However, what isn't ideal are some of the available running backs in free agency, and it starts with these four players.
Najee Harris
It would be a nice homecoming story for Najee Harris to sign with the 49ers in free agency. However, Harris is coming off a torn Achilles. He’s a major red flag as a free agent.
But that also means he should come at a low price. The 49ers aren’t going to drop a nice sum of cash for a running back in free agency. They have to find value in the market.
Harris could be that value signing. But there’s no telling how he will look coming off an Achilles injury. He also isn’t great as a pass catcher. This is an easy stay away for the 49ers.
Raheem Mostert
Another easy stay-away signing should be reuniting with Raheem Mostert. The 49ers may feel differently about it. The two sides reportedly had discussions about reuniting last year.
That needs to stay in the past. The 49ers cannot bring back Mostert. What made Mostert such a great player was his speed, and quite frankly, he’s washed up now. That usually happens for a 33-year-old running back.
Not to mention that he does have an injury history. And knowing that the 49ers are a bad luck charm for players getting injured. The chances are he’s going to get hurt. Don’t bring him back.
J.K. Dobbins
Speaking of getting hurt, JK Dobbins had a season derailed last year due to a foot injury. He was an integral piece of the Denver Broncos offense, and when he went down, they declined.
Adding him would be a solid addition in theory since he’s talented, especially since he shouldn’t cost that much. With that said, he’s not a great fit for the 49ers.
He’s not fast, he doesn’t provide pass-catching ability, and he's injury-prone. If the 49ers are going to sign a running back, they have to be reliable and versatile, which isn’t Dobbins.
Isiah Pacheco
Just in case the 49ers are thinking about it, I’m here to say they must absolutely stay away from Isaiah Pacheco. Similar to Sanders, Pacheco once played a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense.
Now he’s just a guy out there playing running back. He’s demonstrated dual-threat ability, which can entice the 49ers as well as speed. But he takes too long to hit the hole in the running lanes.
There’s a reason why the Chiefs never fed him heavily this past season, especially when they needed it. Even if Pacheco comes cheap, he’s not worth the roster spot. He’s an easy player to avoid.
