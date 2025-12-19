3 ways the San Francisco 49ers can expose the Indianapolis Colts

The San Francisco 49ers cannot just walk into Indianapolis and beat the Colts without putting in a good effort; their roster is too strong for that. However, this is a team that is falling apart and they have a few glaring issues that can be exposed by the right team.

What does the 49ers coaching staff need to focus on?

Colts linebackers in coverage

The Colts have been fine in run defense since losing DeForest Buckner, but they have not been good in pass defense. That is because both Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt are better in run defense than in pass coverage.

Franklin is allowing the most yards allowed on the team, and Pratt is on his second team this season after being released by the Raiders after four weeks. He can fill the hole in the run, but he is a liability in coverage.

The 49ers are a team built to pick linebackers apart with George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Kyle Jusczyk, so do not be surprised if the usual suspects get plenty of targets.

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Colts cornerbacks

The Colts signed Charvarius Ward and traded for Sauce Gardner to form what they thought would be the best cornerback duo in the NFL. Now, they are starting Mekhi Blackmon, a former third-round pick that they acquired for a sixth-round pick, and Jonathan Edwards, a rookie UDFA.

They could not have projected their top two cornerbacks to go down, but it is a problem nonetheless. San Francisco is not a great rushing team, and they may as well ditch that plan and get straight to picking on the pass defense.

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Colts offensive tackles

The Colts may be without both of their offensive tackles this week. Braden Smith is out, and rookie Jalen Travis will start at right tackle. He is athletic and has potential, but this is a rookie starting his second NFL game. There will be ups and downs.

At left tackle, Bernard Raimann left their Week 15 game with an elbow injury and did not return. He also has not practiced yet this week. The backup is Luke Tenuta. Tenuta has been in the NFL since 2022, but he has 33 career snaps and has been on three teams over that time.

The 49ers edge rushers are not great, but Sam Okuayinonu could be back, and so could Yetur Gross-Matos, although he often rushes from the inside. Either way, they have more bodies to mix, match and move around to beat up on two backup tackles with little to no experience.

