4 Best Offensive Tackle Fits for the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers are looking to draft an offensive tackle in the 2026 draft to possibly replace Trent Williams. While there are some players they should avoid, and some players who only fit because of the draft slot, who are the absolutely perfect options for the 49ers this year?
49ers must draft these tackles
Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Proctor is the best potential option for the 49ers in the first round. He could come in right now and be a starting NFL-caliber player at guard. So, the 49ers could get instant impact out of him. Meanwhile, his physical traits present an upside that shows a player who could step in for Williams down the road. He has the combination of size and movement skills that present a higher ceiling than most as well. Unlike Caleb Lomu, who is a questionable fit at guard, and Blake Miller and Max Iheanachor, who played the right side, Proctor checks all of the 49ers' boxes.
Jude Bowry, Boston College
Bowry may be the best combination of fit and draft cost. His footwork is excellent and presents upside that is untapped. He is a bit inexperienced and needs to get a few things under control, so a year or two sitting behind Williams would be all that he needs. Still, it is rare that you can find tackles with the size and movement skills that he has at the point in the draft where he will fall.
Travis Burke, Memphis
Burke is even more of a project than Bowry, but his upside and potential may be even greater. He is a massive person and a fluid mover. When he gets his hands on you, you feel it. Burke is also a zone-heavy lineman and would come in as a scheme fit immediately. The question is when he will go because the upside is immense.
Enrique Cruz, Kansas
Cruz is more of a late-round draft pick. He ran a 4.94 and may have gone undrafted if it were not for the potential that he flashed. The main reason he is not a great fit is due to the draft slot. Everything else is perfect. He is a late pick, so it would not be a major investment. However, his size and movement skills match what the 49ers need. Lastly, he has zone blocking experience. If he falls to UDFA or if the 49ers sneak back into the draft, this is a great fit.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley