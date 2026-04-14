4 Best Offensive Tackle Fits for the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to draft an offensive tackle in the 2026 draft to possibly replace Trent Williams. While there are some players they should avoid, and some players who only fit because of the draft slot, who are the absolutely perfect options for the 49ers this year?

49ers must draft these tackles

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is the best potential option for the 49ers in the first round. He could come in right now and be a starting NFL-caliber player at guard. So, the 49ers could get instant impact out of him. Meanwhile, his physical traits present an upside that shows a player who could step in for Williams down the road. He has the combination of size and movement skills that present a higher ceiling than most as well. Unlike Caleb Lomu, who is a questionable fit at guard, and Blake Miller and Max Iheanachor, who played the right side, Proctor checks all of the 49ers' boxes.

Jude Bowry, Boston College

Bowry may be the best combination of fit and draft cost. His footwork is excellent and presents upside that is untapped. He is a bit inexperienced and needs to get a few things under control, so a year or two sitting behind Williams would be all that he needs. Still, it is rare that you can find tackles with the size and movement skills that he has at the point in the draft where he will fall.

Travis Burke, Memphis

Burke is even more of a project than Bowry, but his upside and potential may be even greater. He is a massive person and a fluid mover. When he gets his hands on you, you feel it. Burke is also a zone-heavy lineman and would come in as a scheme fit immediately. The question is when he will go because the upside is immense.

Enrique Cruz, Kansas

Cruz is more of a late-round draft pick. He ran a 4.94 and may have gone undrafted if it were not for the potential that he flashed. The main reason he is not a great fit is due to the draft slot. Everything else is perfect. He is a late pick, so it would not be a major investment. However, his size and movement skills match what the 49ers need. Lastly, he has zone blocking experience. If he falls to UDFA or if the 49ers sneak back into the draft, this is a great fit.