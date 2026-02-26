4 Biggest Takeaways from John Lynch's 2026 NFL Combine Presser

John Lynch spoke to the media at the 2026 NFL combine. After a solid season with a tough ending, there were plenty of questions to be asked, and while Lynch kept plenty of things close to the vest, he was transparent as well. What stood out?

John Lynch is confident Trent Williams will be back in 2026

An hour before Lynch spoke with the media, Adam Schefter released a report that Trent Williams and the 49ers were far apart on an extension. Lynch had a different tone, though. He said that he just had good communication with Williams' agent and that they are working to come together on a new deal.

John Lynch on the Trent Williams situation. Two sides met today. #49ers pic.twitter.com/INUP7iDl0x — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 24, 2026

Lynch made it seem like the question was when, and not if Williams gets extended. The 49ers cannot keep him on his current cap hit, and with void years, they can manage his future salary as well. This should get done.

Lynch is not as confident in Jauan Jennings returning

Lynch was not pessimistic when he discussed the Jennings contract, but did not say that the 49ers will be viewing outside options at wide receiver as well. This was a different tone than Williams, where Lynch did not speculate on life without his left tackle. Lynch appears to have a price, and Jennings has a price, and if they do not meet, they may separate.

The 49ers view the defensive line as their biggest need

Lynch was asked what he saw as the biggest need. He did not come right out and say it, but he noted that the best 49ers teams of the past have had dominant defensive lines to get pressure. He said that the pressure was there at times, but the quarterback was not on the ground enough. Do not be surprised if San Francisco loads up on defensive line in free agency and in the draft. The odds are high that they take a lineman in round 1.

The 49ers added a familiar front office personnel member

The 49ers announced that they will be bringing Kwesi Adofo-Mesah back into their front office. He did not work out well with the Minnesota Vikings, but the role he serves with the 49ers will be much lighter. He is clearly a smart analytical mind and while he was not ready for all of the football aspects, adding his thoughts should help the 49ers make tighter decisions moving forward.