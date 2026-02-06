Does a Trent Williams Extension Make Sense for the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers have no shortage of important decisions to make this offseason. Between managing their own free agents, evaluating outside options, studying draft prospects, and potentially working on extensions for key players, the front office will have plenty on its plate. One player who almost certainly factors into those discussions is offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Will the San Francisco 49ers extend Trent Williams in 2026?

Williams will be 38, which makes any contract extension a complicated conversation. Still, an extension makes sense for both sides when looking at the full financial picture. Williams is currently scheduled to carry a $38.8 million cap hit in 2026. That figure ranks 18th among all NFL players and represents the largest cap hit for any offensive tackle. While the 49ers could absorb that number if they chose to, they do not necessarily have to, especially if they believe Williams intends to play beyond the upcoming season.

The structure of Williams’ contract gives the team flexibility. He has just over $16 million in unpaid bonuses remaining. The 49ers could roll those bonuses into a new extension and then spread the money out over the length of the deal. They could also utilize void years to further smooth out the cap impact. By extending Williams this offseason, San Francisco could effectively reduce his 2026 cap hit by roughly $16 million.

That money would still count against the cap in future seasons, but spreading it out minimizes the yearly burden. With the salary cap increasing every season, those dollars would also represent a smaller percentage of the overall cap moving forward. From a team-building standpoint, extending Williams now is a logical move, even given his age.

From Williams’ perspective, the incentive is clear as well. He is going to receive that $16 million regardless. By signing an extension, he could collect that money while also securing additional cash upfront through a new signing bonus. The alternative is to play out the season and let the future take care of itself. While Williams could almost certainly test free agency at age 39 and find a willing suitor, there is inherent risk in waiting. Injuries are always a concern, and Williams has dealt with several in recent years.

Given that reality, it would not be surprising if Williams preferred to lock in more guaranteed money now rather than gamble on future health. An extension does not need to be overly long. At his age, a two- or three-year deal would be sufficient for both sides. The real discussion point would be the average annual value.

Rashawn Slater currently leads all tackles at $28.5 million per year, which provides a reference point for negotiations. A deal in the range of a two-year, $60 million extension is not unrealistic. Structuring a contract in that manner would help the 49ers lower Williams’ immediate cap hit while keeping one of the league’s elite tackles in place.

Ultimately, extending Trent Williams is less about long-term commitment and more about smart cap management. If both sides are aligned, it is a move that benefits everyone involved.

