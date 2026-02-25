What the 49ers Need Reminding of With Trent Williams' Dispute

Another offseason, another contract dispute for the San Francisco 49ers to deal with.

This time around, it is Trent Williams, who is once again making it difficult on the 49ers, and rightfully so. He's entering the last year of his contract and is still one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

It would be malpractice for Williams if he didn't squeeze more out of the 49ers. I'm sure the 49ers aren't too pleased with it, but this is all part of the game.

The goal is to get this contract dispute resolved within the month, as that is when Williams' $10 million option bonus activates. A lot of variables come into play on a potential extension for Williams.

They'll most likely have to cave and give him what he wants. But whatever they end up doing, this contract dispute with Williams should act as a reminder that they need to find his heir.

49ers need a young left tackle

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrates win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The reason the 49ers aren't jumping at extending Williams, despite how elite he is playing, is due to his age. It's an uncomfortable spot to be in.

Williams will be 38 years old when the 2026 season begins. His body has proven to fail him almost every year since he joined the 49ers in 2020.

This past season was the first time he played almost every game. They have every right to doubt he'll replicate that again, and if he does, there's still a chance his skills decline.

Every year he gets older, these two variables of health and skill will come into question. The 49ers are probably figuring out if they want to go through with that.

And if they do, can they get Williams to level with them a bit? He's usually not into giving any ground with the 49ers in the two times prior when it came to contract negotiations.

Ultimately, the 49ers have to give in because they don't have any alternative. If they're uncomfortable with this, then they only have themselves to blame for not finding his heir sooner.

They've had the last two seasons to address that. It's not like his age was anything new to them. Unless they're willing to roll with a free agent or rookie this year to replace him, Williams will get what he wants.

They'll just have to roll the dice on his skills and his body holding up for another couple of seasons. And if not, then at least they know it was for one of the greatest offensive linemen in the NFL.

"My hope, and I've shared this with Trent, is that his name's up in the rafters with the greats that have played for the Niners," said John Lynch at the combine, "because he certainly fits that category."

