Two Best Second-Round Gems in 49ers History (And How They Were Found)
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The San Francisco 49ers have found multiple gems in the second round of the NFL Draft.
In more recent times, the 49ers landed Deebo Samuel, arguably the best second-round pick of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era.
Here are two names from the past who went on to become legendary in red and gold. They were found later than the first round, but made impacts so great that they became icons at their positions.
Roger Craig
There’s no better mention than Roger Craig, who finally received the honor he completely deserved - a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, enshrined in Canton, Ohio.
Craig was a revolutionary player for the 49ers, redefining the running back position with his versatility. Drafted in the second round in 1983, he became the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season (1985). Something Christian McCaffrey almost did this season for the second time in his career.
His ability to run between the tackles, catch passes out of the backfield, and pass protect made him the perfect fit in Bill Walsh’s West Coast offense.
Craig played a key role in three Super Bowl championships and was a four-time Pro Bowler. His high-knee running style became iconic, while his all-around production set the standard for modern dual-threat backs.
More than just stats, Craig’s impact helped shape the evolution of offensive football in the NFL.
Randy Cross
Randy Cross had a long and impactful career as a center and guard for the 49ers from 1976 to 1988.
What's more impressive is that he was originally drafted as a tight end. Cross transitioned over to the offensive line, where he became a cornerstone of the team’s success in the dynasty era.
His versatility, intelligence, and leadership helped anchor an offensive unit that powered one of the NFL’s most dominant dynasties.
Cross played a crucial role in protecting quarterback Joe Montana and opening lanes for the running game during San Francisco's rise in the 1980s. For every great quarterback, you need an equally talented protector, and Cross was exactly that.
He was selected to multiple Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors and most importantly, he contributed to three Super Bowl championships for the City by the Bay.
His significance lies in his reliability and adaptability, helping define the 49ers’ balanced, innovative offense. Cross’s contributions ensured stability on the line, which was essential to the team’s excellence.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal