Two Best Second-Round Gems in 49ers History (And How They Were Found)

The San Francisco 49ers have found multiple gems in the second round of the NFL Draft.

In more recent times, the 49ers landed Deebo Samuel, arguably the best second-round pick of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era.

Here are two names from the past who went on to become legendary in red and gold. They were found later than the first round, but made impacts so great that they became icons at their positions.

Roger Craig

Feb 5, 2026; San Franciso, CA, USA; Roger Craig during a press conference introducing the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2026 at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s no better mention than Roger Craig, who finally received the honor he completely deserved - a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Craig was a revolutionary player for the 49ers, redefining the running back position with his versatility. Drafted in the second round in 1983, he became the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season (1985). Something Christian McCaffrey almost did this season for the second time in his career.

His ability to run between the tackles, catch passes out of the backfield, and pass protect made him the perfect fit in Bill Walsh’s West Coast offense.

Craig played a key role in three Super Bowl championships and was a four-time Pro Bowler. His high-knee running style became iconic, while his all-around production set the standard for modern dual-threat backs.

More than just stats, Craig’s impact helped shape the evolution of offensive football in the NFL.

Randy Cross

Jan 22, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers center Randy Cross (51) walks off the field during Super Bowl XXIII Cincinnati Bengals at Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Randy Cross had a long and impactful career as a center and guard for the 49ers from 1976 to 1988.

What's more impressive is that he was originally drafted as a tight end. Cross transitioned over to the offensive line, where he became a cornerstone of the team’s success in the dynasty era.

His versatility, intelligence, and leadership helped anchor an offensive unit that powered one of the NFL’s most dominant dynasties.

Cross played a crucial role in protecting quarterback Joe Montana and opening lanes for the running game during San Francisco's rise in the 1980s. For every great quarterback, you need an equally talented protector, and Cross was exactly that.

He was selected to multiple Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors and most importantly, he contributed to three Super Bowl championships for the City by the Bay.

His significance lies in his reliability and adaptability, helping define the 49ers’ balanced, innovative offense. Cross’s contributions ensured stability on the line, which was essential to the team’s excellence.