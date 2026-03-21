4 Low-Cost Free Agents the 49ers Should Sign

The San Francisco 49ers have made solid additions to their roster, but there are still a few moves that they could make. We are at the point in free agency where every addition should be a value signing, so who should the 49ers be looking to sign to a modest deal?

Joel Bitonio

The 49ers do not have a potential starter at left guard currently on the roster. The one name in free agency that could fix that is Joel Bitonio. As of now, it seems as though Bitonio is considering retirement more than other teams. However, if he does decide to play, this is the best signing they can make. It is hard to think of a better fit, and hard to find more teams with a bigger need than the 49ers. The two sides should come together.

Najee Harris

Jordan James could be the 49ers' backup running back, but it is hard to be on that, and it would be smart to add a running back who could compete and possibly take over for James. Najee Harris fits the bill. He is coming off an Achilles injury, which is why he is unsigned and will be able to sign for a cheap cap hit. Still, this is a former first-round talent with 200 carries in four of his first five seasons. It is a good fit. The only other option is bringing Brian Robinson Jr. back, but at this point, it feels like that would have happened if both sides wanted it to happen.

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Joey Bosa

If price were not a problem, Bosa would already be on the 49ers. However, Bosa is a former elite player who has a certain price in mind that he will play for. Meanwhile, the 49ers view him as an aging player that they plan to play situationally. So, the two sides have different prices in mind.

As the days go by, Bosa is going to realize that his market is not

Kyle Duggar

Duggar started for the Steelers last year and likely wants a starting spot to open up, but this is likely his best chance. Ji’Ayir Brown was great as a dime player last year, and they could get him back into that role if Duggar comes in and starts. San Francisco is unlikely to guarantee Duggar anything, but he has potential, and they are not set at safety. At the right price, the fit works.