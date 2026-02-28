John Lynch Explains How Two International Games Will Impact the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will face the toughest schedule in the NFL this upcoming 2026 season.

The 49ers will travel to Melbourne, Australia, for Week 1 of the NFL season to face off against the Los Angeles Rams. They are also confirmed to play a game in Mexico, where San Francisco will serve as the home team.

The game in Australia is expected to be the season opener, reportedly set for a Wednesday or Thursday, though the date of the Mexico game has yet to be determined.

Provided the games are not back-to-back, it would mark by far the most air miles traveled by a team in NFL history. It is a daunting prospect, but playing in one of the most highly regarded stadiums in the world will serve as added motivation.

John Lynch confirms reassurance from NFL about 49ers' schedule

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Considering the 49ers’ recent struggles with injuries, particularly last season’s revolving door, legitimate questions have to be raised about how they will cope with the demands of travel, jet lag and overall fitness.

Even Christian McCaffrey said going to Australia might be “a little too far.” And to a large extent, he's right, but the NFL are exploring new markets and wants to make money.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, John Lynch confirmed the league will provide the 49ers with additional downtime due to their two international games.

“We’ve talked with the league and the league has assured us they’ll give us some grace on the back end of things that we’re not going to get into, but in terms of scheduling to help ease the burden," shared Lynch to NBC Sports Bay Area.

It remains unclear how much downtime and rest the 49ers will receive, but player and staff welfare must be a priority.

The NFL schedule is grueling regardless, compressed into a short span of the year, so playing in three countries, including one that is 19 hours flight from San Francisco International Airport, would suggest that additional recovery time is necessary.

However, with Australia confirmed as Week 1, the 49ers risk starting the season on the back foot if they suffer an early defeat.

Opening in such demanding circumstances is no easy task, particularly with the travel involved. It is a significant challenge, but one that will ultimately reveal their resilience as the season unfolds.

Momentum is crucial in the NFL, and falling behind early can shape the narrative around a team for weeks.

