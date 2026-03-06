The 49ers' Best Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and president of football operations John Lynch have made many impactful signings over the years.

With free agency set to begin on March 11, let’s look back at their two best offseason additions as they enter their tenth year working together.

FB Kyle Juszczyk (2017)

Kyle Juszczyk is primarily a fullback, but he’s also capable of lining up at tight end, running back, and even wide receiver. More importantly, he has become one of the most reliable core players on the San Francisco 49ers roster since joining the team in 2017.

It speaks volumes that he is still with the franchise nearly a decade later. Even at 34 years old, Juszczyk remains an important part of the offense. Over his time with the 49ers, he has recorded 21 total touchdowns and 3,106 receiving yards while providing value in a variety of roles.

It could potentially be his final season in the City by the Bay in 2026, something the franchise will continue to monitor closely. The team has consistently shown a willingness to extend his contract, aside from one brief departure when they quickly brought him back. That approach is likely to continue until Juszczyk decides to hang up his helmet.

In the meantime, Juszczyk has delivered on every contract he has signed. His versatility, leadership, and presence as a respected figure in the locker room have made him worth every cent for the 49ers.

CB Richard Sherman (2018)

The 49ers only had Richard Sherman for three seasons, but few expected the former Seattle Seahawks star to travel south and join a division rival. It was also surprising that Seattle was willing to let him walk in free agency.

At first, the signing brought some skepticism, especially given his history with a rival franchise. However, Sherman quickly won over the fanbase and became a key leader on the team.

In the early years of the Shanahan era, when defensive coordinator Robert Saleh helped build the defense, seeing Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Sherman playing together was a sight to behold.

Although they never captured a Super Bowl ring during that time, Sherman was highly influential both on the field and in the locker room.

Across his three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he recorded 94 combined tackles, four interceptions, and a sack. Injuries limited him to just five games in 2020, and his contract was not renewed afterwards.

Still, having a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team on the roster perfectly illustrates the value that a smart free-agency signing can bring.