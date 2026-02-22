Two 49ers Veterans Who Could Be Playing Their Final Season in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers might lose two key players at the end of the 2026 season, a possibility the team must consider this offseason.

In the NFL, the circle of life continues as veterans make way for newcomers. For these two 49ers stars, though, the reality is they might not be back after 2026.

Kyle Juszczyk

Kyle Juszczyk will turn 35 before the start of the new season, entering his tenth year with the 49ers. He is the team’s oldest offensive weapon and the second-oldest player on offense.

After being temporarily released last year, Juszczyk came back and agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract. The numbers made him the highest-paid fullback.

“I still feel great, I’m still having fun,” Juszczyk said in January. “And I’ve played a whole season of post season games too so it’s really like a 14-year career.”

Juszczyk’s potential departure would likely be on his own terms. Little to no teams in the NFL would sign a soon to be 35-year-old fullback, especially since the position is increasingly rare nowadays.

He could either keep playing until he retires, with the 49ers continuing to extend his contract, or choose to step away. Juszczyk offers a lot on offense, which was highlighted further last season when injuries struck across the roster, proving his versatility and leadership.

If the 49ers want to get younger, they may have to rethink their plans for him as his contract nears its end

Trent Williams

Secondly, the oldest outfield player on the roster is Trent Williams. He is set to return in 2026, which is exactly what the 49ers need because Williams is a generational talent. However, it is reasonable to suggest he might not remain with the team after 2026.

Williams has stated he wants to play until he is 40. At 38 in July, that still represents multiple potential seasons. Ultimately, the decision on whether he stays with the 49ers beyond 2026 is up to him. He is earning a significant salary and, realistically, he will not play forever. Many teams would be interested in a 39-year-old Williams because his performance has not declined as much as might be expected for his age.

The ideal scenario is keeping Williams until he turns 40, but the 49ers may need to encourage him to stay active this season if setbacks occur, suggesting he might not reach the age goal he set for himself. In the NFL, circumstances can change dramatically.

