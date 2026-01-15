49ers' Brock Purdy can enter rare territory with a win over Seattle

Brock Purdy has obviously had a fantastic start to his NFL career, and it could go up another level if the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round. Only three quarterbacks have won six playoff games in their first four seasons, and Purdy is looking to become the fourth.

Brock Purdy could enter significant territory with a San Francisco Divisional Round win

Purdy is currently tied for fourth with five wins in the playoffs. He is tied with Joe Burrow, Joe Flacco, Otto Graham, Ben Roethlisberger, and Kurt Warner. That is a good group with at least three Hall of Fame quarterbacks out of the five.

However, the only two with six wins are Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, while the only quarterback with seven wins is Russell Wilson. That is the two greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game, and a likely Hall of Fame quarterback.

It is tricky to judge by quarterback wins. So much goes into it, including defense, something he has no impact on. Still, coaching, the supporting cast, and the opponent also play big roles.

On the other hand, when you break it down over a large sample, and you look at who wins in the playoffs, it is almost always traced back to the playoffs. Even with Flacco being an outlier, he is obviously a very good quarterback who won for a long time.

None of these quarterbacks has stopped winning big games or has stopped being looked at as legitimate quarterbacks.

It is about perfect timing for Purdy. If the 49ers win on Sunday, and Purdy plays well against both the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks on the road, it is fair to put him in the category with some of the best starts to a career in NFL history. They will be shorthanded, and they will need to score, so there is not going to be any asterisk beside his name if he ties Mahomes and Brady in a very notable stat.

It is fair to wonder when, not if, he will win a Super Bowl, because the only other three to win as many as him already won one.

The NFL playoffs are when legacies are built, and Purdy is starting to etch his name into the story of the game with his postseason success. This could be the difference for the 49ers on Sunday.

