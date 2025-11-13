The 49ers can expect a major breakout year from this player
While we think we know what will happen to the San Francisco 49ers after ten weeks, the NFL reminds us every year that this is just when the real season starts and some players step up and make names for themselves. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report went through a candidate for every team that could be the potential breakout player over the second half of the season.
For the 49ers, Knox chose pass rusher Keion White.
San Francisco 49ers may get a pass rush boost from Keion White
Edge-rusher Keion White had fallen out of favor with the Patriots this season and was traded to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the deadline. In San Francisco, he's being challenged to help replace injured pass-rushers Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams.- Kristopher Knox
So far, White has impressed. He logged a tackle, a half-sack and a quarterback hit in his second game as a 49er, and he should continue to make his presence felt moving forward.
This is a fair thought. White has two pressures on 47 pass rush reps with the 49ers, according to Pro Football Focus. He had three pressures on 76 snaps during his time with his Patriots. His pass rush win rate went from 2.7% in his time with New England to 12.8% in the last two weeks.
This is a small sample, but there is a reason to buy into it. White has changed his role significantly with the 49ers. He has 65 snaps, and 28 of them are lined up as an interior rusher. On the Patriots, just six of his 122 snaps came along the interior. He simply was not being used in the same manner with New England, and now that he is being used in a smarter way, he is playing better.
The question is how much better he can be and how significant that can be for the 49ers.
It is obvious that he will improve from his first half of the season, but is it enough to be a breakout player? He was used correctly in his first two years and still did not crack six sacks. Is three sacks over the next eight games enough for him to be a breakout, or should we expect more than that?
Beyond that, if he is just a good rotational pass rusher, is that enough for the 49ers? If they had just lost one of Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Mykel Williams, maybe the defense could be fine with White. However, if he improves from a complete non-threat on the Patriots to an acceptable role player on the 49ers, does that make enough of a difference that 49ers fans are excited about this development?
It is likely fair to think that White is going to step up and perform better in the second half of the season. It will be interesting to see just how much of an impact he can provide the team as they head into the most important stretch of the year.