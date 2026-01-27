49ers Could Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl Center this Offseason

This would be an outstanding signing for the 49ers.

25-year-old Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum will be a free agent this offseason and is expected to sign roughly a four-year, $72 million contract ($18 million per season), according to Spotrac. Linderbaum is a former first-round pick who has gone to three straight Pro Bowls. He's one of the best players in the league at his position.

And the 49ers have more than enough cap space to sign him. They might not have enough space to sign both him and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who also is an impending free agent and most likely will command roughly $18 million on the open market.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If the 49ers have to choose between signing Linderbaum and signing Jennings, that's a no-brainer. They should sign the Pro Bowl center, not the slow wide receiver who never has gone to a Pro Bowl or had a 1,000-yard season, even in college.

The 49ers offense is slow, and their pass protection is subpar, which puts their franchise quarterback, Brock Purdy, in tough positions. He doesn't have time to wait for receivers such as Jennings to get open because the pocket collapses so quickly.

So instead of bringing back Jennings, let him walk and sign Linderbaum instead. Linderbaum would improve both the running game and the passing game, and he would give Purdy more time to scan the entire field, which is what he wants to do. He doesn't want to check down or scramble -- he wants to push the ball down the field. The 49ers have to enable him to do just that.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

And then, after signing Linderbaum, the 49ers should spend their first-round pick on a guard who can play between Linderbaum and Trent Williams. That would give Purdy the dominant offensive line he needs to play his best.

Unfortunately, the 49ers love their current starting center Jake Brendel because he's smart and he knows their system. Plus, he's under contract for one more season, which means the 49ers would have to trade him after signing Linderbaum.

I'm guessing the 49ers will take the cheaper, easier option, which is to stick with Brendel. Head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't want to make big-time investments in the offensive line -- in fact, he seems to take pride in NOT making big investments into that position. He seems to think his quarterback should be able to find an open receiver and throw him the ball before the pass rush gets to him.

But Purdy isn't a quick passer. That's Mac Jones. If Shanahan wants to have a weak offensive line, trade Purdy and make Jones the starter. Otherwise, sign Linderbaum.

Read more