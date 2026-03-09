49ers Free Agency Rumors: Separating Reality from Fiction

The legal tampering period of free agency starts today, which means deals will be announced but not finalized until Wednesday. With that in mind, let's separate the reality from the fiction when it comes to the latest 49ers rumors.

The 49ers are prepared to offer Alec Pierce $30 million per season

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This report comes from Josina Andserson, who posted on X that, "one league source expressed this evening they think the 49ers might pay it." Which means this report is speculation from an anonymous source. Which means this report is as flimsy as it gets.

The anonymous source doesn't even predict that the 49ers will sign Pierce, just that they're prepared to make him a competitive offer, and maybe they will. But $30 million is a ton for a wide receiver who isn't a true No. 1 option. Last season, he ranked fourth on the Colts in catches behind Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren and Josh Downs.

Granted, Pierce led the NFL in yards per catch, but that's because defenders were so worried about stopping everyone else on the Colts offense, particularly running back Jonathan Taylor, who caught just one fewer pass than Pierce last season. On the 49ers, Pierce would be the focus of the opponent's defensive game plan. Signing him for $30 million would be an expensive mistake.

The 49ers are expected to sign Romeo Doubs if they don't land Pierce

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This comes from Washington Commanders beat writer Josh Taylor, who writes that Doubs to the 49ers is the worst-kept secret in the NFL.

This rumor has the ring of truth. The 49ers need to replace Jauan Jennings, who will leave in free agency. They don't want to lose him, but they also don't want to pay him $20 million per season because of his age and injury history.

Meanwhile, Doubs is only 25, and he can do a lot of what Jennings does. They're similar receivers and blockers. The 49ers could swap out Jennings for Doubs and the offense probably wouldn't miss a beat. Meaning they still would struggle against their main rival, the Seattle Seahawks. Doubs wouldn't move the needle much.

The 49ers have called about trading for Jalen Carter

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Multiple teams have called the Eagles about Carter, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, and the 49ers are one of those teams, according to Easton Butler.

Trading for Carter would be smart for the 49ers because they're so bad at drafting, particularly in Round 1. They have almost zero chance of drafting someone as good as Carter, who was a top-10 pick. They should offer their first-round pick, second-round pick and a player to the Eagles for Carter. Unfortunately for the 49ers, that might not be enough.

The 49ers are lowballing Trent Williams

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) enters the field prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This comes from Jason LaCanfora, and it seems true. The 49ers notoriously lowball players until the 11th hour, when they generally cave and give players everything they want. It's a tradition.

In this case, the 11th hour seems to be March 31st. Because if Williams is still on the roster on Aptil 1, the 49ers will have to write him a $10 million check. And they won't want to do that if he's going to hold out and potentially not play.

Williams wants to be extended or released by today so he can hit the first wave of free agency and make the most money possible. The 49ers want to lowball him until March 31st so his market will dry up and he will have no choice but to take the 49ers' lowball offer.

Call it a game of chicken.

The 49ers are expected to be interested in John Franklin-Myers

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who says that Franklin-Myers will command roughly $20 million per season on the open market. Which means Franklin-Myers would be in the 49ers' budget.

Franklin-Myers is one of the best interior pass rushers in free agency, and 49ers general manager John Lynch said at the Combine that pass rush is the 49ers' biggest need. I would not be surprised if the 49ers were to sign him instead of trading for Jalen Carter, considering the 49ers have been afraid to trade their first-round picks ever since they sent three to Miami for the right to draft Trey Lance.