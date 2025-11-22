All 49ers

49ers' George Kittle Breaks Down Robert Saleh’s Evolving Approach

George Kittle explains how Robert Saleh’s coaching style has changed in his second tenure with the 49ers.

Henry Cheal

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up before the game against Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up before the game against Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

George Kittle has said all year that the return of Robert Saleh is a monumental addition to the San Francisco 49ers.

Back in June, he shared that it is the "underlying headline" of the season. Now that the 49ers have played 11 games, it’s evidently clear that Saleh is a very valuable asset, and it’s almost guaranteed he will draw interest from other organizations, especially considering his previous tenure with the New York Jets.

Kittle says Saleh’s head coaching experience provides valuable perspective

George Kittl
Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Saleh’s tenure with the Jets did not go as planned, finishing after three seasons below .500, but it shows that he accumulated significant experience and insight into all three phases of the game.

Kittle, who has been with the 49ers through both of Saleh’s stints, has seen how the defensive coordinator has evolved over time.

"I think from just being a head coach at an organization and have to deal with both sides of the ball," Kittle shared with reporters.

"I think just his understanding of offensive players and just kind of what we go through and just like has opened up his understanding of being a football coach.

"I think he's just grown as a coach really. I will say I don't think he's as loud as he was. You know, I don't hear him all the time, but you still feel the same juice from him every single day.

"I mean, I go by Saleh's office twice a week and I sit in his office and we just talk for a little bit. It could be a scheme thing or completely random with what we're going through in our everyday lives, but I've thoroughly enjoyed Saleh being back."

Kittle knows the 49ers must keep Saleh at all costs

Robert Sale
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, left, and head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, exit the locker room during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Saleh’s contract upon his return to San Francisco makes him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL, and he deserves every cent of that contract.

But even Kittle acknowledged that he likely won't be around for the long term, sharing: "And what I've realized is I need to start talking down about him so no one hires him as a head coach next year," he joked.

Whether the 49ers will keep him beyond this season remains to be seen, but if Saleh stays for a second year, further develops the potential of the drafted rookies, and has a full season with Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, who are approaching their prime, the team could become a true force in 2026.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News