49ers' George Kittle Breaks Down Robert Saleh’s Evolving Approach
George Kittle has said all year that the return of Robert Saleh is a monumental addition to the San Francisco 49ers.
Back in June, he shared that it is the "underlying headline" of the season. Now that the 49ers have played 11 games, it’s evidently clear that Saleh is a very valuable asset, and it’s almost guaranteed he will draw interest from other organizations, especially considering his previous tenure with the New York Jets.
Kittle says Saleh’s head coaching experience provides valuable perspective
Saleh’s tenure with the Jets did not go as planned, finishing after three seasons below .500, but it shows that he accumulated significant experience and insight into all three phases of the game.
Kittle, who has been with the 49ers through both of Saleh’s stints, has seen how the defensive coordinator has evolved over time.
"I think from just being a head coach at an organization and have to deal with both sides of the ball," Kittle shared with reporters.
"I think just his understanding of offensive players and just kind of what we go through and just like has opened up his understanding of being a football coach.
"I think he's just grown as a coach really. I will say I don't think he's as loud as he was. You know, I don't hear him all the time, but you still feel the same juice from him every single day.
"I mean, I go by Saleh's office twice a week and I sit in his office and we just talk for a little bit. It could be a scheme thing or completely random with what we're going through in our everyday lives, but I've thoroughly enjoyed Saleh being back."
Kittle knows the 49ers must keep Saleh at all costs
Saleh’s contract upon his return to San Francisco makes him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL, and he deserves every cent of that contract.
But even Kittle acknowledged that he likely won't be around for the long term, sharing: "And what I've realized is I need to start talking down about him so no one hires him as a head coach next year," he joked.
Whether the 49ers will keep him beyond this season remains to be seen, but if Saleh stays for a second year, further develops the potential of the drafted rookies, and has a full season with Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, who are approaching their prime, the team could become a true force in 2026.