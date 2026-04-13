49ers Make a Home Run Selection in Latest Mock Draft

By now, the San Francisco 49ers should have a strong idea of what prospects they'd like to take with the 27th pick in the NFL draft.

It likely has to be an offensive lineman, a wide receiver, a defensive lineman, and maybe a safety. Those are all the top positions of need for the 49ers that will also provide some sweet talents.

However, the draft can always play out odd. Top prospects that have been touted for months could fall. If one of them does, the 49ers have to adjust and take that prospect.

It's the equivalent of a gift landing in their laps. That's exactly what happened in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft. They have the Niners making a home run selection by taking Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Sadiq would be a dream come true

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"With George Kittle potentially sidelined to open the 2026 season, the 49ers could find themselves in need of both a short-term solution and a long-term answer at tight end," wrote analyst Alec Elijah. "That’s where Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq comes into play.

"Widely viewed as the top tight end in this draft class, Sadiq brings a complete skill set that makes him an ideal fit in San Francisco’s system. He has the athleticism to stretch the field, the hands to be a reliable target in traffic, and the versatility to line up across multiple spots, all traits that mirror what the 49ers have valued at the position."

Sadiq falling to the 27th pick would be quite the plummet. It would be surprising to see him there, but if he is, without a doubt, the 49ers should take him.

He's a special talent that clears any other player the 49ers could get with where they're picking. He's been the tight end the 49ers have been wanting for the last three years.

It also allows George Kittle to take his time coming back from a torn Achilles. Knowing him, he might try to push it and return sooner than he should.

That's just the player he is. Now, Kittle can take all the time in the world, which should be the case anyway. And yes, the 49ers just paid Jake Tonges.

But that's not enough for the 49ers to pass on a unique tight end like Sadiq. Their offense would go to the next level with him, and they would address Kittle's future replacement.

Selecting Sadiq is a no-brainer if he falls to No. 27.

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