3 Current 49ers Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The NFL draft is rapidly approaching. By now, the San Francisco 49ers are tightening their draft board.

This is always a prime phase for the 49ers. Every pick they make will be crucial to strengthen their team, not just in 2026, but for the future.

However, this is also a scary phase for players on the roster, as the 49ers could be looking for their replacement. With that said, here are three current 49ers who could lose their jobs on draft night.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) celebrates after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

One of the top positions the 49ers need to address in the draft is safety. They don’t have a single player at the position who is of starting caliber, which makes the position a target in the draft.

There’s a chance that the 49ers take one in the first round if the board is favorable. Maybe Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will be available to them at No. 27. The 49ers would be crazy not to take him.

Either way, drafting a safety will put Ji’Ayir Brown on notice. It’s not just because he’s no better than average, and arguably the worst safety they have, but he’s entering the final year of his deal. Likely, the 49ers don’t have him in their plans for the future.

Isaac Guerendo

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The 49ers didn’t land any veteran free agent running backs to back up Christian McCaffrey. As of now, they are relying on Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo. That sets the 49ers up to draft a running back again.

Having those two players isn’t enough. James is a major mystery, but Kyle Shanahan is high on him. Guerendo didn’t play last year because they didn’t think he was good enough. Once a running back is taken, his tenure is over.

Guerendo’s job isn’t at risk – his roster spot is. Look for the 49ers to target a running back in the fourth round. The running back was inefficient last season, so they have to try anything to boost it. The only option now is drafting one.

Renardo Green

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a touchdown catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Shanahan stood up and advocated for Renardo Green during the NFL annual meeting in Arizona. That would indicate Green is safe. However, he’s not a cemented player. The fact that the 49ers signed Nate Hobbs contributes to that.

It’s possible that Raheem Morris would like a different caliber of cornerback in his ranks. He’s got a defensive back focus after all, so maybe he’d like it if the 49ers went after a prospect he’s fond of to compete with Green.

Shanahan didn’t think Green was giving or performing at his best last season. Drafting another cornerback could be their wake-up call for him, as well as strengthening the depth at cornerback.

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