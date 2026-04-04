The 5 Best Wide Receiver Fits for the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers appear to be interested in a wide receiver at some point in the 2026 NFL draft. The question is more about when than whether they do it. Who are the receivers in this draft that are surefire strong fits that would be sensible fits when the right pick comes along?
Kendrick Law, Kentucky
Law is exactly the type of receiver that the 49ers love to draft. He is all about yards after the catch and almost did not run routes down the field. Kentucky got him the ball on quick drags, end arounds, and other quick touches. He could become a return game weapon and immediately replace Skyy Moore, and may be a stronger version of Jacob Cowing.
Josh Cameron, Baylor
Josh Cameron is a different shape of receiver than Law, but he brings similar skills. Both of them work near the line, and both of them work well with the ball in their hands. Cameron is a bit tougher when it comes to contested catches, so he may compare more to Jauan Jennings than someone like Cowing. Still, this is another receiver who may fall into Day 3 because of route-running questions, but San Francisco can get the most out of him because of their scheme.
Germie Bernard, Alabama
Alabama found ways to get Bernard the football. He caught the ball, ran with it, and even had a few pass attempts. The versatility in his skill set is what San Francisco craves in a receiver, and he matches their vibe well. This would be a round two fit.
Chris Bell, Louisville
Bell has the size that could give him a chance to replace Jennings. He is in the Cameron mold, where he is much better after the catch than he is at creating separation. San Francisco can find ways to get him open and running, though. The big question with Bell is that he is coming off of an ACL, he has athleticism concerns, and yet he still may have to be a round two option if he even falls that far.
Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
Between Cooper, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston, Cooper is the best option for the 49ers with the 27th pick in this draft. He is tough, he makes extended catches, and like all of these other receivers, he is at his best with the ball in his hands and creating after the catch. He is like a smaller version of Deebo Samuel, so you know he will fit. The question is more about whether he falls to 27 at this point.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley