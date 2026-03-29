Why Malachi Lawrence is a Round 1 Option for the San Francisco 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers are in a good position where they can go a lot of different directions in the 2026 NFL draft. One position that they should address is edge rusher. Does UCF rusher Malachi Lawrence fit with the team?
How Malachi Lawrence translates to the NFL
Lawrence has all of the things that you want to see on paper when drafting a pass rusher. He has the size, he has good length, he is explosive, fast, and he is agile. All of this combines for a high ceiling in the NFL. He already knows how to use his length to his advantage and has a couple of pass-rushing moves that he is refining.
Where Malachi Lawrence must improve in the NFL
He still has to work on some of his counters and finish as a pass rusher. The biggest question will come down to the run game. He is active and works hard, but he lacks lower-body strength to anchor and set the edge. All of his game is built on shooting gaps and getting into the backfield, and it can leave him with missed tackles or holes split open.
NFL Comparison for Malachi Lawrence
The best NFL comparison from a physical and stylistic perspective would be Josh Sweat. Sweat came into the NFL needing some refinement, but he had a high motor, a couple of pass rush moves, and willingness in the run game. Sweat also had injury issues push him down the board further, but he has shown that betting on the athletic traits and willingness can get you a strong pass rusher.
How does Malachi Lawrence fit with the San Francisco 49ers?
Lawrence would be a great fit on the 49ers. Initially, he would play on pass rush downs, assuming the Bryce Huff role. As he continues to grow into his body, work with the defensive line coach and get run defense tips from Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa, he could grow into a potential all-down Bosa replacement.
The question is when they take him. He is going 43rd on most mock draft consensus boards. The 49ers pick 27th and 58th. At 27, it may be a bit high, although there are rumors that he is a late riser who could sneak into Round 1. At 58, with his rise, the 49ers would be lucky to get him. They likely have to make the decision at pick 27. Will it look like a reach or a wise decision?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley