Why Malachi Lawrence is a Round 1 Option for the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are in a good position where they can go a lot of different directions in the 2026 NFL draft. One position that they should address is edge rusher. Does UCF rusher Malachi Lawrence fit with the team?

How Malachi Lawrence translates to the NFL

Lawrence has all of the things that you want to see on paper when drafting a pass rusher. He has the size, he has good length, he is explosive, fast, and he is agile. All of this combines for a high ceiling in the NFL. He already knows how to use his length to his advantage and has a couple of pass-rushing moves that he is refining.

Where Malachi Lawrence must improve in the NFL

He still has to work on some of his counters and finish as a pass rusher. The biggest question will come down to the run game. He is active and works hard, but he lacks lower-body strength to anchor and set the edge. All of his game is built on shooting gaps and getting into the backfield, and it can leave him with missed tackles or holes split open.

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NFL Comparison for Malachi Lawrence

The best NFL comparison from a physical and stylistic perspective would be Josh Sweat. Sweat came into the NFL needing some refinement, but he had a high motor, a couple of pass rush moves, and willingness in the run game. Sweat also had injury issues push him down the board further, but he has shown that betting on the athletic traits and willingness can get you a strong pass rusher.

How does Malachi Lawrence fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

Lawrence would be a great fit on the 49ers. Initially, he would play on pass rush downs, assuming the Bryce Huff role. As he continues to grow into his body, work with the defensive line coach and get run defense tips from Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa, he could grow into a potential all-down Bosa replacement.

The question is when they take him. He is going 43rd on most mock draft consensus boards. The 49ers pick 27th and 58th. At 27, it may be a bit high, although there are rumors that he is a late riser who could sneak into Round 1. At 58, with his rise, the 49ers would be lucky to get him. They likely have to make the decision at pick 27. Will it look like a reach or a wise decision?