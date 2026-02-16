49ers Must Avoid Signing This Newly Released Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The San Francisco 49ers were a joke with rushing the pass rusher this past season. They were dead last in sacks with 20.

Being without Nick Bosa will do that. Not only does losing his production hurt, but he's an impactful player who opens it up for everyone else.

However, that just shows the 49ers that they need an adequate option opposite of Bosa. They haven't had that since 2019 with Dee Ford. This offseason, they need to try to address that.

It just so happens that a former Pro Bowl pass rusher just became a free agent -- Bradley Chubb. The Miami Dolphins released Chubb in a salary cap-clearing move.

Chubb tallied 8.5 sacks last season along with 54 pressures. Both stats would've made him the lead pass rusher on the 49ers. However, he's a player they should avoid signing.

49ers must avoid Bradley Chubb

When it comes to adding to the defensive line, the 49ers shouldn't be looking at the short-term. If they are, then by all means, Chubb is their guy.

He could give adequate contributions in the first year with the 49ers. But in the grand scheme of things, he's not a fit.

Chubb will be 30 years old when the 2026 season begins. And while that's not a drastically old age, the timer for his decline will be kicking in.

Last offseason, the 49ers made it clear to inject a ton of youth into their defensive line. Their goal was to create a core for years to come.

Maybe that plan changes this offseason, and they view Chubb as a necessary immediate addition. If not, then Chubb doesn't fit that plan at all.

Besides, Chubb will not be cheap or even moderately priced. The 49ers will need to cough up some serious money to lock him in.

Looking at it from Chubb's perspective, it makes sense for him to join the 49ers. He will benefit from being the complementary player for Bosa.

No longer will double-teams be an issue for him. He faced a career high 23.1% of it last year. And, Chubb gets to play for a playoff-contending team.

The line will be drawn based on where the money is. I don't see how the 49ers offer him a lot of money backed by several years. This is where it ultimately comes down to, even if they do want him.

Chubb would help nicely in 2026, but with his future questionable to sustain his level, he's not worth what the 49ers would have to sign him to.

