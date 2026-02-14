49ers Might Try to Sign This Free Agent They Missed on Last Year

This year’s free agency class isn’t loaded with a ton of talent. The San Francisco 49ers will have to be wise with who they sign.

Despite the lack of high-level players, it’s not going to stop teams from paying premium prices for them. However, there is one player the 49ers could splurge on.

This player is one whom they attempted to sign last year in free agency. He’s a player who can help strengthen one of their areas of need on the team.

The 49ers might circle back to this player

It’s Joey Bosa. The 49ers tried to sign him last year in free agency, but lost out to the Buffalo Bills. Bosa signed a one-year deal for $12.6 million.

There was no shot for the 49ers to sign Bosa with a deal like that offered to him. They were reeling in their cash spending last offseason.

This time around, they should be inclined to increase their spending limit. They have the salary cap space for it. Doing so will aid them in getting Bosa to join.

However, similar to last offseason, the 49ers will have other teams bidding for his services. Maybe the 49ers can get Nick Bosa to advocate for them.

Although that didn’t seem to matter last year. The only thing that will get Joey to join the 49ers is offering him an enticing contract.

He’ll go to whichever team gives him the most money. Going to a team with a strong chance at winning isn’t a significant factor to him.

The bright side for the 49ers is that Joey Bosa’s value has to decline. He only tallied five sacks last year and wasn’t a strong presence in the run game.

Now, he did force an impressive five fumbles. But that’s not going to land him another lucrative deal as he did with the Bills. And he’s a year older with an injury history.

Teams will have to smarten up and keep the cost of signing Bosa to under double digits. He should see no higher than $9 million in 2026.

Regardless, I don’t envision the 49ers giving him more than $6 million or so. They have Bryce Huff already, so they’re not pressed to cough up a lot of money.

It all depends on what the market says about Bosa and what he wants. In any case, the 49ers are fine without him. It’s a nice story to pair the Bosa brothers together, but nothing more.

