49ers Must Avoid Signing This Newly Released All-Pro Receiver

Adding a wide receiver is a goal the San Francisco 49ers should have this offseason.

Brandon Aiyuk will be gone soon, and Ricky Pearsall is unreliable. They need another top receiver to help take their offense to the next level.

It just so happens that there is a new player available to sign. This player has immense talent and is a former All-Pro. That player is none other than Tyreek Hill.

The Miami Dolphins released Hill on Monday in a salary cap-saving move. Hill is now a free agent and can be an enticing option for the 49ers. However, they must avoid him at all costs.

49ers must avoid Tyreek Hill

Hill is coming off a devastating injury last season, where he dislocated a knee and tore an ACL in Week 4. An injury like that will generate red flags.

What made Hill such a special player was his blazing speed and ability to stop on a dime to make sharp cuts in his route-running. Now, that might be compromised, if not gone, when he recovers.

Those traits that will possibly be compromised are what the 49ers need in their offense. Without it, there's no point in the 49ers trying to sign Hill.

Not to mention the fact that Hill is older, he turns 32 years old in March and is entering his 11th season in the NFL.

Even if Hill can be brought in at a fair cost, it's not worth it. He will be there to take up a spot that can be given to a more promising candidate.

There's just too much risk with Hill. And let's say he does get back to the player he was before his injury, or close to it.

Brock Purdy doesn't have the arm to consistently hit him on the vertical routes that he thrives on. That was the issue Hill was having in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill will also have to stomach being an afterthought in the 49ers' offense at times. Maybe that's something he comes to terms with, knowing he's coming off a brutal injury.

And maybe Hill would be fond of running a ton of crossing/over routes that set him up for yards after the catch. But there are just too many variables with him on the 49ers.

Once upon a time, having Hill would've been thrilling. The 49ers need a true No. 1 wide receiver, but that isn't Hill. Not anymore.

