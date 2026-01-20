Why Robert Saleh is Leaving the 49ers to be the Coach of the Titans
When the San Francisco 49ers hired Robert Saleh to be their defensive coordinator for a second stint, they always knew that he could be a one-and-done.
Saleh's desire to be a head coach were still strong. Before he ended up reuniting with the 49ers, he took a few head coaching interviews. His desire to be a head coach was a priority.
And with so many head coaching vacancies out there, it was obvious Saleh would leave the 49ers. Sure enough, he is. Saleh is the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans.
Now, it may be confusing initially that he is choosing to leave a great situation with the 49ers to join a dysfunctional one with the Titans. But his departure makes a lot of sense.
Robert Saleh leaving for the Titans is sensible
The obvious is that it's his dream to be a head coach. So, of course, he was going to take the chance if a team offered him the position.
Even if it was from a lowly franchise like the Titans. But the reality is, Saleh was never going to have his pick of the litter, and he was always going to go to a dysfunctional team.
Guess what kind of teams are typically looking for new head coaches? Disastrous ones. That is why they are looking for a head coach in the first place.
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are an exception to the rule, and it was clear Saleh was never going to go to those places. If it wasn't the Titans, he probably would have ended up with the Arizona Cardinals.
But the main reason Saleh took the Tennessee head coaching position is because of security and their setup. The Titans have Cam Ward, who they are going to give a few years to grow.
Saleh is tied to Ward now, which means he's getting at least three years to be the head coach. Security is everything, and so is time, which is what Saleh will get to turn the Titans into a competent team.
As for the Titans' setup, they have the most salary cap space this year and will have the No. 4 pick in this year's draft. That's a solid setup for any head coach.
Saleh gets to mold the Titans into the way he wants, which he didn't get much of a chance with the New York Jets. They may not have players worth noting right now, besides Jeffery Simmons, but that's fine.
New head coaches typically overhaul a large chunk of the roster anyway. They want their own handpicked players in there, and Saleh will get that.
The Titans have been one of the bottom-feeding teams in the last couple of years, but Saleh has a chance to revitalize them with the way they're set up. It makes leaving the 49ers for his dream job worth the risk.
The worst thing that happens is that he's fired in four years and will be a coveted defensive coordinator again. Not a bad roll of the dice for him.
