The 49ers need Ricky Pearsall to save their season

When you get down to the final eight teams it is all about the small matchups that can decide the game in one way or the other for teams. While the San Francisco 49ers are losing George Kittle, it could be the emergence of Ricky Pearsall that makes up for it and helps the team overcome the absence against the Seattle Seahawks.

Can Ricky Pearsall save the San Francisco 49ers season?

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus highlighted one matchup in every game this weekend that is worth watching the most. For the 49ers against the Seahawks, Locker says that all eyes should be eye on Pearsall against All-Pro Devon Witherspoon.

The second-year receiver has been limited to just 480 total snaps this year, but he’s been efficient when healthy. Pearsall has notched a 75.3 PFF receiving grade with 1.85 yards per route run and 27 first downs gained. The good news for San Francisco is that Pearsall is trending to play for the first time since Week 17.



Witherspoon was celebrated with his first career All-Pro nod, which is only logical for the league’s highest-graded corner. The third-year star is second in both PFF run-defense (86.7) and coverage (84.6) grades while yielding just 406 yards in coverage.



Pearsall and Witherspoon aligned just three times in Week 1, with the receiver not getting open on any of those tries. With no George Kittle, San Francisco’s offense will need some sparks from the wideout against premier competition. Bradley Locker

It is interesting to note that while Witherspoon did not allow a catch to Pearsall, Pearsall had a big game in Week One and they won almost solely due to him. They also lost Kittle early in that game and had to make it with Pearsall.

On one hand, you can argue this matchup is not as enticing as Locker puts it. He even notes they only saw eachother on three passing plays in Week One. Mike McDonald trusts both of his cornerbacks and will likely continue to play sides. He will not seek out this matchup, and we will only see it occasionally.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On the other end, this could be what decides the game. Riq Woolen is the definition of boom or bust. He can make big plays but give them up as well. When Witherspoon is not on Pearsall, Woolen will be. Pearsall had a little more success against Woolen, with 69 yards in Week One.

So, the final score may come down to how many snaps Pearsall faces off with Woolen compared to how many he gets against Witherspoon. If Pearsall sees a lot of Woolen, he could continue to perform and the 49ers could pull something off.

At the same time, Seattle could adjust and have Witherspoon follow Pearsall. It would put Woolen on Jauan Jennings, but Woolen has good size, and the ability to defend deep targets down the field goes down, putting Woolen back in a position of strength.

Either way, we saw last week against Quinyon Mitchell that Brock Purdy is not afraid to target a player who has an All-Pro player guarding him. So, if Pearsall does see a lot of Witherspoon, he is going to get chances, he just has to take advantage.

Read more