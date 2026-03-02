49ers Take an Offensive Lineman With 27th Pick in Latest Mock Draft

The NFL scouting combine has come to a close. That means the San Francisco 49ers should have a clearer picture on some prospects.

It will only help them in their decision on who to draft with their 27th pick in the first round. The same goes for draft analysts and outlets creating mock drafts.

That is why in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, they have the 49ers taking Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano with the 27th pick. Here is their breakdown of the pick.

49ers draft Spencer Fano at 27

"Spencer Fano still has room to keep expanding his hand usage arsenal and kick angle flexibility, but 2025 was a step in the right direction, and his range and driving power in the run game still stand out. For the 49ers, Fano could be an eventual Trent Williams successor, or he could insert at guard." PFSN Draft Analyst Ian Cummings

Drafting the heir apparent to Trent Williams would be a sound idea for the 49ers. They should be strongly considering that in light of their latest contract dispute with him.

At some point, they need to have his replacement on their roster. Otherwise, they will need to scramble for a proven player down the line.

Fano has spent the entirety of his three-year college career as an offensive tackle. His last two seasons, he was at right tackle and spent his first season at left tackle.

He would need to get back into the groove of being on the left side again, but at least he's capable. Last season, Fano didn't allow a single sack and only got credited with five pressures.

He's a pretty sturdy pass protector at 6'6", 308 pounds. However, if he has the potential to play at guard, he might not be the right replacement for Williams.

It should be eyebrow-raising when an offensive tackle prospect is being linked to a positional change inside. That means they are not an undeniable talent at their original position.

The same issue occurred for Will Campbell last year. It was mentioned that his short arms as an offensive tackle would be a problem, and that a switch to guard would be best.

Sure enough, he looks better off as a guard. Maybe being discussed as a guard is a compliment to versatility. But for a prospect to replace Williams, they need to be touted for their ability as a tackle.

