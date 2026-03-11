How the 49ers Signing Mike Evans Impacts Their NFL Draft Plan

Mike Evans is the newest member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Who would've thought they'd actually successfully land the top wide receiver in free agency? Granted, he is an older player, but Evans didn't cost the 49ers much and immediately helps them.

Now, their passing attack will stand a chance against the likes of the Seattle Seahawks. With Evans in the fold, the 49ers have addressed their biggest need.

Signing him may have potentially changed any NFL draft plans the 49ers have at receiver. There was no guarantee they could land Evans before free agency, but now that he's there, it can change their plan.

How the NFL draft plan changes

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Drafting a wide receiver with the No. 27 pick was probably on the table for the 49ers. If they missed on Evans, they could've looked to that pick as their backup option.

It wouldn't be the first time the 49ers viewed a late first-round pick as an avenue of improving the wide receiver position. They did it two years ago with Ricky Pearsall.

However, with Evans aboard, the 49ers don't have to force that pick. They can feel comfortable taking one on Day 2 or even Day 3 of the draft to take a wide receiver.

It depends on which receiver is available to draft at No. 27. Omar Cooper Jr. is one player that has been mocked to the 49ers. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has cited K.C. Concepion as a fit for them.

Maybe if Denzel Boston somehow falls to the 49ers in the first round. That's always the issue with drafting so late in a round: there's no telling which players will be there.

All it takes is for one team to throw off everyone's draft board with their pick. The 49ers should be hoping that happens so that one of the polished receivers falls to them.

That is the only way the 49ers can and should take a receiver with Evans signed. There's no need to force a pick. Although that should've been the case with or without Evans.

But now that they have him, it can make them feel at ease about it. That's what makes signing Evans to a contract with only $16 million guaranteed fantastic.

He gives them immediate, short-term relief so that the 49ers don't have to rush into picking a receiver. He grants them time, which is what they need.

And time is what is best when drafting a receiver on Day 2 or Day 3. Evans' signing sets the 49ers up for that, so don't anticipate a receiver until maybe the third round at the earliest.

