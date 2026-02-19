49ers Offseason Plans at Running Back hinge on This Player

One of the more intriguing position groups to monitor for the San Francisco 49ers this season is the running back room. On paper, it may not seem like a top priority, but workload concerns and depth questions could force the front office to make a move.

Will the San Francisco 49ers draft a running back in 2026?

The 49ers currently have Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James, and Isaac Guerendo under contract. McCaffrey remains one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the league, but there are signs that the team must manage his workload more carefully. He is getting older for a high-usage running back and is coming off a season in which he logged a career high in touches. That kind of volume is difficult to sustain year after year without consequences.

Last season, Brian Robinson filled the primary backup role and handled it adequately. However, his skill set limited how much the coaching staff could truly spell McCaffrey, and now he is headed for free agency. Robinson will likely look for a situation with a clearer path to carries, which leaves San Francisco needing to reassess its depth.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Jordan James was expected to take on more responsibility as a rookie, but injuries derailed his development and left the team with little to evaluate. The 49ers could reasonably project internal growth and hope he takes a step forward. At the same time, counting on a player who has shown so little is a risk for a team with championship aspirations.

That is where the draft conversation begins. If the organization lacks confidence in James as a legitimate No. 2 option, selecting a running back in 2026 becomes a real possibility. Guerendo contributes on special teams, but he has yet to prove he can be trusted in meaningful offensive snaps. If neither James nor Guerendo separates themself, the front office may feel compelled to inject competition through the draft.

Still, drafting a back comes with uncertainty. Relying on two relatively unproven players behind McCaffrey could create instability. A more conservative approach would be signing a veteran who can immediately provide stability. If James develops and wins the job outright, that is a bonus. If not, the team avoids scrambling late in the preseason for reinforcements.

Ultimately, the 49ers’ decision will hinge on their internal evaluation of James. A veteran free agent appears to be the safer route, but if confidence is low, a mid-round draft pick could be used to secure a more reliable long-term backup plan.

Read More