The 49ers' Only Great First-Round Draft Pick Under John Lynch
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The Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era as head coach and general manager of the San Francisco 49ers is set to hit double figures.
That’s right - this year marks their tenth season working alongside each other for the organization. However, across their previous nine draft classes, only one first-round pick has clearly emerged as their best selection.
Notable mention: Brandon Aiyuk, prior to the events of the past year, when he essentially quit on the team.
Shanahan and Lynch's selection of Nick Bosa was the best first-round pick
The 49ers had the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, which they used to select defensive end Nick Bosa. Since then, he has proven to be an elite pass rusher, combining incredible agility with strength, flexibility, and high-level instincts.
He has recorded a total of 64.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, nine passes defended, and two interceptions. It has been a strong return on investment.
However, it could be argued that his performances and overall influence have dipped slightly since winning the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award, and he may now be one of the more overpaid players on the roster.
Why 2026 is even more significant for Nick Bosa
Bosa will play an even more significant role in the 2026 NFL season because his career has been defined by missing extended periods with injuries. In 2020, he played just two games, and in 2025, he featured in only three. These absences have left the 49ers with a major gap on the defensive line, most evident in 2025 when they recorded the lowest sack total in the league.
With that in mind, Bosa must return to his dominant, pre-injury form. The 49ers still lack consistent production in this area, and without him performing at an elite level, their pass rush will continue to struggle to impact games and relieve pressure on the secondary.
Bosa is still by far the best first-round pick under Shanahan and Lynch because his combination of sack production, defensive leadership, and game-changing presence sets him apart, proving his value whenever he is healthy and highlighting the gap when he is on the sidelines.
While he may not be as flashy as Fred Warner or George Kittle, Bosa’s impact is often more subtle but equally vital.
Bosa is only 28, so there are still plenty of chapters to be written in red and gold after coming close to winning the Super Bowl twice since being selected.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal