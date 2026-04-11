The One 49ers Record Kyle Shanahan Will Break in 2026

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will secure a new franchise record this upcoming NFL season.

It's come around quickly.

Kyle Shanahan will be the longest tenured 49ers head coach of all time

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In his tenth year as head coach of the City by the Bay, Shanahan will eclipse Bill Walsh’s total games coached as leader of the organization.

As it stands, Shanahan has coached 163 games while Walsh coached 166, meaning that by Week 4 it will be new territory for Shanahan.

But it appears he is here for the long run. When asked at the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Phoenix about the possibility of a broadcasting career or trying something new, Shanahan replied: "I'm good [with] coaching. I love coaching," Shanahan told reporters.

"Even though I look like I've aged 10 years … because I physically have aged 10 years, I still feel good.

"My family still loves it. I think they would kill me if I was home a lot more."

Jed York wants Kyle Shanahan to stay 'a long time'

Feb 9, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and chief executive officer Jed York during a press conference at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Not that there was any speculation about Shanahan or president of football operations John Lynch’s future beyond 2026, but 49ers owner Jed York made his stance clear, saying he wants both of them to remain at the helm.

"I think Kyle's got three years left [on his contract]," said York in Phoenix. "I want Kyle to be here for a long time. He's been here for a long time. I want him to be here even longer.

"J.L., I think it's this year and next, but I don't know off the top of my head," York said. "I want J.L. to be here for a long time.

"But it's really, what do those guys want to do? When you sit down and have conversations after ten years, where do you want to be, what is your life like, and how do you see it? And do you want to re-up to be a part of the 49ers? Do you want to do something else in our organization in a different place?"

Translation: the 49ers want to keep Shanahan and Lynch for as long as possible, with as much freedom as possible to do what they want.

It is impressive how the 49ers continue to remain competitive for a Super Bowl despite an aging roster. Still, Shanahan overtaking Walsh signifies that he may set a total that would be nearly impossible to beat.