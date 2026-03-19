Report: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Likely to Be Released Rather Than Traded

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be holding Brandon Aiyuk hostage for the time being.

Aiyuk’s fallout with the 49ers has dragged on for months, and while the team has every right to retain him after voiding his guarantees, his actions over the past year have likely diminished any potential trade value.

Details have emerged that if Aiyuk does go, he will go when the 49ers look to release him.

ESPN reveals Brandon Aiyuk to the Washington Commanders as a landing spot

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk works out with his teammates during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Aiyuk to the Washington Commanders has felt inevitable for some time now. It seems like it's a matter of when, not if. The move would reunite him with close friend and quarterback Jayden Daniels, while giving the 49ers a chance to move on from the events of the past several months.

But now here's the condition: the Commanders will likely only get him on a one-year deal when he's released rather than use their draft picks.

"Multiple team sources said Washington is well aware of Aiyuk's desire to play with Daniels,"ESPN's John Keim wrote. "But Aiyuk remains under contract, and the Commanders would be unlikely to trade for him or, when free, sign him to anything other than a one-year, prove-it deal."

While questions remain about how he will perform wherever he lands, there is still uncertainty surrounding his overall health, both physically and mentally. Teams will likely proceed with caution before making any significant commitment.

It makes more sense from the 49ers' persuasion to simply release him with a post-June 1 designation. It creates $6.3 million in 2026 cap space while avoiding $85.1 million in future commitments. The move would leave $8.3 million in dead money for 2026, with the remainder pushed to 2027.

Crazily, Aiyuk would finish his tenure having earned $48.1 million over two seasons, despite playing just seven games. It remains unclear whether the team will attempt to recover any of his $19.7 million signing bonus.

The 49ers still hold all the leverage in this situation. They can either keep Aiyuk a while longer or put both sides out of their misery by releasing him now and moving on. There are lessons to be learned from how things unfolded, so a clean break as soon as possible could help minimize further damage.

It is a good thing the front office has brought in reinforcements, having signed Mike Evans and Christian Kirk over the past week in free agency.