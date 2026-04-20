How 49ers QB Brock Purdy Thinks Mike Evans Will Help his Game
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Kyle Shanahan had to have had the biggest smile on his face when the San Francisco 49ers signed Mike Evans.
The way he can use Evans and his presence alone will make the 49ers' offense more balanced, which will make it incredibly easier for Shanahan to call games.
However, it will also be extremely beneficial for Brock Purdy. He's the one who gets to throw to Evans after all. Adding a player as talented as him with his resume will only help Purdy, and he knows it.
On Monday, Purdy shared at a press conference how Evans will help him improve his game.
Purdy looks forward to improving with Evans
"Obviously a big frame, which is always nice for a quarterback, especially outside at receiver," said Purdy. "But also, even going into the red zone, watching some clips of what him, Tom, and Baker did with certain routes that he did creating leverage, being able to throw up back shoulders, and just really getting that guy in one-on-one situations.
"I think as a quarterback, you sort of dream of those situations, so watching the film and understanding this is a guy that can help me with my game, being aggressive, and taking those one-on-one shots, and also watching his route-running ability, his quick game, and his in-breakers. He can do everything, man."
With Evans, Purdy won't be as pressured to throw a perfect ball. He just needs to get into the proper range for Evans to make a play on it. More often than not, he will.
That's what makes him elite, even at his current age. He still is a threatening receiver that will embarrass most defensive backs in the NFL.
Having that ability will prove useful in the red zone the most, as Purdy pointed out. Either Purdy can chuck it up to Evans, or he will be used as a decoy for Purdy to go elsewhere with the football.
Either way, it's a tremendous boost for Purdy to have him. Aside from his performance being helped, Evans has the knowledge to help Purdy, especially after playing with Tom Brady.
That is probably the most invaluable part for Purdy, and one that he should soak up. Hopefully, that piece of knowledge will be about releasing the football promptly and not holding onto it.
"For me to have a true 'X' like that with Mike and what he's done in his career, I'm really excited. We're gonna learn from each other, we're gonna get to know each other from running routes and the timing of all that. I'm excited to see what comes from my game."
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN