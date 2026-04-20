How 49ers QB Brock Purdy Thinks Mike Evans Will Help his Game

Kyle Shanahan had to have had the biggest smile on his face when the San Francisco 49ers signed Mike Evans.

The way he can use Evans and his presence alone will make the 49ers' offense more balanced, which will make it incredibly easier for Shanahan to call games.

However, it will also be extremely beneficial for Brock Purdy. He's the one who gets to throw to Evans after all. Adding a player as talented as him with his resume will only help Purdy, and he knows it.

On Monday, Purdy shared at a press conference how Evans will help him improve his game.

Purdy looks forward to improving with Evans

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) walks on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Obviously a big frame, which is always nice for a quarterback, especially outside at receiver," said Purdy. "But also, even going into the red zone, watching some clips of what him, Tom, and Baker did with certain routes that he did creating leverage, being able to throw up back shoulders, and just really getting that guy in one-on-one situations.

"I think as a quarterback, you sort of dream of those situations, so watching the film and understanding this is a guy that can help me with my game, being aggressive, and taking those one-on-one shots, and also watching his route-running ability, his quick game, and his in-breakers. He can do everything, man."

With Evans, Purdy won't be as pressured to throw a perfect ball. He just needs to get into the proper range for Evans to make a play on it. More often than not, he will.

That's what makes him elite, even at his current age. He still is a threatening receiver that will embarrass most defensive backs in the NFL.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Having that ability will prove useful in the red zone the most, as Purdy pointed out. Either Purdy can chuck it up to Evans, or he will be used as a decoy for Purdy to go elsewhere with the football.

Either way, it's a tremendous boost for Purdy to have him. Aside from his performance being helped, Evans has the knowledge to help Purdy, especially after playing with Tom Brady.

That is probably the most invaluable part for Purdy, and one that he should soak up. Hopefully, that piece of knowledge will be about releasing the football promptly and not holding onto it.

"For me to have a true 'X' like that with Mike and what he's done in his career, I'm really excited. We're gonna learn from each other, we're gonna get to know each other from running routes and the timing of all that. I'm excited to see what comes from my game."

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