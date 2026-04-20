What Brock Purdy's Reaction was to the 49ers Signing Mike Evans
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Signing Mike Evans was quite the surprise from the San Francisco 49ers.
It was initially believed that Evans would be looking for one last payday as a free agent. However, he passed on more money from other teams and chose the best situation for him – the 49ers.
George Kittle has been partially credited for Evans signing with San Francisco, so he's obviously the most excited player on the team about it.
However, Brock Purdy might have him beat since he is the one who is throwing to him. On Monday, Purdy spoke for the first time publicly about the 49ers' signing of Evans and how he reacted to it.
Purdy sounds off on Evans joining
"I was working out, I think at George's (Kittle) place, maybe. I got the news that we just signed Mike Evans, and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.'" Purdy said with a smile on his face. "And up in George's weight room, he's got a Mike Evans jersey.
"So I was like, 'Alright, sick. I get to throw to this guy.' And obviously, what he's done in his career, the 1,000 yards per season thing. The quarterbacks he's played with in Tom Brady and Baker (Mayfield). For me to be able to now throw to him, it's an honor, and I can't wait to go to war with that guy."
Adding Evans wasn't just about addressing a desperate wide receiver room. It was about getting Purdy a reliable wide receiver who can dominate.
With Brandon Aiyuk essentially gone, the 49ers no longer had a true No. 1 receiver for Purdy to throw to. That's why their passing offense couldn't be effective against strong defenses.
It's not just because Purdy is struggling on his own with the masked defensive schemes. He needs help as well, which wasn't anywhere to be found, especially with Ricky Pearsall injured.
Now, with Evans, the 49ers can be a lethal passing offense. They lost a dominant receiver in Aiyuk, but quickly filled that void with Evans this offseason.
He was the best available free agent wide receiver. When Purdy says, "You've got to be kidding me," it surely has to do with the fact that he didn't think it was possible.
And he's right for thinking so. If it weren't for Evans looking beyond the money, he would never have signed with the 49ers in free agency.
Thanks to his top priority of placing fit over money, he's given life back into the 49ers' offense and immense excitement for Purdy.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN