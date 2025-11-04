The 49ers could be playing it too safe at the trade deadline
The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough spot when it comes to the trade deadline. The record says they are obvious buyers, but the roster continues to lose players, which makes you wonder how high the ceiling is.
The 49ers missed out on Jaelan Phillips, which made sense given the cost and injury history. However, they have also seen trades for Dre’Mont Jones and Logan Wilson come through, and both could have been enticing for the team.
Baltimore Ravens trade for Dre'Mont Jones
The Baltimore Ravens added Jones for a fifth-round pick that could become a fourth. Jones has always been a good rusher, but his career high is just 6.5 sacks. Still, he is good for four sacks every season, and this year he has 4.5 at the halfway point of the season.
Even more, he is a great fit for the 49ers. Baltimore is going to use him along their interior, and he has spent plenty of snaps rushing along the inside during his career. Jones is the type of player the 49ers envision Mykel Williams becoming, so it would have been a great way to keep the pass rush afloat after his ACL injury.
Dallas Cowboys trade for Logan Wilson
Logan Wilson was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys for a seventh-round pick. Wilson was benched for rookie Barrett Carter, but he is an experienced starter with coverage skills. For the price, the 49ers could have added Wilson as depth behind Dee Winters and Tatum Bethune. Winters has struggled since Fred Warner left and missed some time with an injury, and Bethune has been up and down trying to replace Warner. A veteran presence would have helped.
Dallas is unlikely to make the playoffs at this point and the Ravens have a losing record as well. Why did they buy when San Francisco stood pat?
Are San Francisco 49ers being cautious at the trade deadline?
Both Wilson and Jones are free agents after this year, and the 49ers did say that they were interested in players who could help next year as well. Beyond that, the team currently does not have much capital on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL draft after Round 4.
They could have beaten the Ravens by offering a fourth for Jones, but Wilson would have taken pick swap creativity or a future pick. It does make sense why the trading teams went away from San Francisco.
Still, both moves show that while San Francisco is going to be interested in upgrading the roster, they will not be desperate.