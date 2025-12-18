Why the 49ers Must Avoid Adding Former Dolphin Matthew Judon

By far, the worst unit on the San Francisco 49ers is their pass rushers. Injuries have decimated this area.

They don’t have Nick Bosa and rookie Mykel Williams after they both tore their ACLs earlier in the season. It forced the 49ers to lean more on their depth players and midseason additions to boost them.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been enough. The 49ers’ pass rush is still irrelevant. At this point, looking to add another player through free agency wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

They need help. Thankfully, there is a new pass rusher who has hit the waiver wire. Matthew Judon is available to be picked up after the Miami Dolphins waived him.

The 49ers can place a claim for him and potentially boost their pass rush for this former high-level player. However, it’s best if the 49ers avoid Judon.

Stay away from Matthew Judon

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Matthew Judon (8) is introduced for a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As desperate as the 49ers are for a spark with their pass rush, they would be wasting their time bringing Judon in. This isn’t the same impactful player from a few years ago.

There’s a reason the Dolphins waived him. He doesn’t provide anything anymore. In his 15 games played this season, Judon hasn’t recorded a single sack. He barely has 10 pressures (seven hurries, three quarterback hits).

What are the 49ers supposed to do with a player like this? Add him to the team just to do it for fun? For delusional hope that he can help them generate a somewhat effective pass rush?

This is a hard pass for the 49ers. It would be surprising if they add him. Again, the 49ers are in a desperate spot. But they should be looking for someone to help give them juice to the pass rush, not evaporate with it.

Now, you could argue that a change of scenery will help him. He was playing on the Dolphins after all, and playing under Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek could be the keys to revitalizing him.

But that’s a small chance at best. Judon’s best days are behind him. He’s 33 years old and will end up being on his fourth team in the last three years whenever he gets picked up on waivers or signs as a free agent.

Thanks, but no thanks is what the 49ers should say to the idea of adding Judon.

