49ers Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency

Free agency has reached the tail end of its run, and it's safe to say the San Francisco 49ers have done a fine job with it.

They successfully addressed a few positions of need and improved them. However, there are also a couple that got worse. Let's start with the first and obvious position that got better for the 49ers.

Better: Wide Receiver

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This is a no-brainer. Simply signing Mike Evans significantly boosts the desolate wide receiver position. The 49ers needed a lethal player at the position with Brandon Aiyuk gone.

Now they have that with Evans, and it keeps Ricky Pearsall as a No. 2 receiver. Even the addition of Christian Kirk helps a bit. 2026 will finally see the 49ers have a threatening passing game.

Worse: Running Back

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Brian Robinson Jr. just signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Having him back would've been solid for the 49ers, as he differs in style from Christian McCaffrey.

Plus, the 49ers need a veteran behind McCaffrey. It can't just be Jordan James as the backup, but it seems that is what the 49ers will do, along with Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor Jr. in 2026.

Better: Defensive Line

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Trading for Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys is my favorite move the 49ers made during free agency. He's an impactful player against both the run and the pass at the interior.

Even with Bryce Huff retired, adding Odighizuwa still boosts the position tremendously. He will make players like Alfred Collins and CJ West better by playing around him.

Better: Linebacker

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates his interception during the third quarter of their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dre Greenlaw returning to the 49ers after spending last year with the Denver Broncos automatically improves the linebacker position. Yes, he has massive injury concerns.

But the potential of him staying healthy for the majority of games can do wonders not only for the position, but the defense itself. You can even throw in Garrett Wallow as a little boost, too, after his playoff performance.

Worse: Safety

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jason Pinnock left the 49ers to return to the New York Giants, but that's not why the 49ers got worse at safety. It's worse because they didn't sign anyone.

This is by far their worst position on the team now with free agency at the end. Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha cannot and must not be the starters going into 2026.

Yet, that is most likely what will happen unless Marques Sigle can blossom into a solid player. I wouldn't hold my breath on that until he cleans up his pass coverage when the ball's in the air.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.