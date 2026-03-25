49ers Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency
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Free agency has reached the tail end of its run, and it's safe to say the San Francisco 49ers have done a fine job with it.
They successfully addressed a few positions of need and improved them. However, there are also a couple that got worse. Let's start with the first and obvious position that got better for the 49ers.
Better: Wide Receiver
This is a no-brainer. Simply signing Mike Evans significantly boosts the desolate wide receiver position. The 49ers needed a lethal player at the position with Brandon Aiyuk gone.
Now they have that with Evans, and it keeps Ricky Pearsall as a No. 2 receiver. Even the addition of Christian Kirk helps a bit. 2026 will finally see the 49ers have a threatening passing game.
Worse: Running Back
Brian Robinson Jr. just signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Having him back would've been solid for the 49ers, as he differs in style from Christian McCaffrey.
Plus, the 49ers need a veteran behind McCaffrey. It can't just be Jordan James as the backup, but it seems that is what the 49ers will do, along with Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor Jr. in 2026.
Better: Defensive Line
Trading for Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys is my favorite move the 49ers made during free agency. He's an impactful player against both the run and the pass at the interior.
Even with Bryce Huff retired, adding Odighizuwa still boosts the position tremendously. He will make players like Alfred Collins and CJ West better by playing around him.
Better: Linebacker
Dre Greenlaw returning to the 49ers after spending last year with the Denver Broncos automatically improves the linebacker position. Yes, he has massive injury concerns.
But the potential of him staying healthy for the majority of games can do wonders not only for the position, but the defense itself. You can even throw in Garrett Wallow as a little boost, too, after his playoff performance.
Worse: Safety
Jason Pinnock left the 49ers to return to the New York Giants, but that's not why the 49ers got worse at safety. It's worse because they didn't sign anyone.
This is by far their worst position on the team now with free agency at the end. Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha cannot and must not be the starters going into 2026.
Yet, that is most likely what will happen unless Marques Sigle can blossom into a solid player. I wouldn't hold my breath on that until he cleans up his pass coverage when the ball's in the air.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN