49ers Post Free Agency Edge Rusher Depth Chart: Need for Speed

Now that the San Francisco 49ers are more than two weeks removed from free agency, most of the moves that they will make will be after the 2026 NFL draft. So, what does the depth chart look like, and what positions should the team be looking to draft?

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher depth chart

Nick Bosa

Bosa is the top rusher when he is healthy, and that is starting to become a legitimate disclaimer around him. The good news is that his ACL injury was early last year; the bad news is that coming back from an ACL at his age and position is always tough. Either way, they are relying on him.

Mykel Williams

Williams is coming back from a season-ending ACL injury as well. He is younger, but it still brings a lot of the same questions. Williams is arguably their best run defender already and can provide legitimate pass rush potential when he slides inside. Now that Osa Odighizuwa is in the mix, their interior pressure could be scary.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Keion White

White is essentially Williams' insurance at this point. He serves the same role and performed in the role when Williams went down with his injury. It is good to have the depth, and he brings a run-defending floor, but there is little pass-rush upside.

Sam Okuayinonu

Okuayinonu is similar to White, but has much less experience sliding inside as a rusher. You can argue that he is better rushing on the edge than White, but that is mostly just because he is asked to do it more. The fact that both of the 49ers' top depth pieces are better against the run than the pass should tell you which direction they need to go in the draft.

Williams Bradley-King

Bradley-King is another bigger edge rusher, although he is likely just a practice squad player.

Andrew Farmer

Farmer signed to the practice squad late in 2026 and stuck around this offseason. He is more of a speed rusher, but is less proven than what they prefer.

How will the San Francisco 49ers address the edge rusher?

The 49ers only have two picks in the top 100. Based on the way that they filled other needs, and how hard it is to find speed off the edge, this position may be one of the most likely directions that the team heads with one of those two picks. The emphasis will be on speed. The San Francisco 49ers had a clear theme for their 2026 offseason. If the theme of the offseason boils over into the 2026 NFL draft, we should have a strong understanding of what the 49ers are trying to do. That is adding players who can win now.