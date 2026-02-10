49ers Should Attempt to Trade for This Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

By far, the top component missing in the San Francisco 49ers' offense was a dominant wide receiver. That player was supposed to be Brandon Aiyuk before he ghosted the 49ers.

Ricky Pearsall tried to be it, but injuries derailed him. He can't be trusted to be a true No. 1 receiver, given the rate at which he gets injured.

The 49ers need someone to boost their passing offense, and the best way to go about it is by attempting to trade for this disgruntled Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The 49ers need a dominant wide receiver

Go get A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. His relationship with the Eagles, and mostly Jalen Hurts, appears to be broken. The Eagles likely will move on from him, which should open it up for the 49ers.

Brown's a terrific fit for the 49ers' offense. Not only is he automatically the best wide receiver on the team, but he gets to run a lot of crosser/over routes that he's adept at.

This past season with the Eagles, he was mostly used as a vertical threat. And while Brown is strong at running vertical routes, he can't be pigeonholed into that.

It's best to send him on those routes four-to-five times a game to keep defensive backs guessing with him. That way, when he does break open across the middle, he'll have space to work with.

Acquiring Browns makes sense for the 49ers to boost their passing game. However, there are two glaring issues. The first being that he is on the Eagles. They're probably reluctant to send him to San Francisco.

Keeping Brown in the NFC and sending him to a team that is a threat to them is a hard sell. The bright side to that is the Eagles and the 49ers traded with each other last offseason.

Philadelphia sent over Bryce Huff to the Niners. A trade can be done with each other, so it's not as far-fetched an idea as it was before that went down.

The other hard sell about acquiring Brown is his effort. He's proven he can ease up on routes and not give it all. Plus, how hard is he going to block in the run game?

In the pass game, Brown would be elite for the 49ers, but what about everything else? That's something the 49ers will strongly consider, and it's the first hurdle to make a trade happen.

The 49ers have to believe Brown will be fine with that before they approach the Eagles. Otherwise, the idea of trading Brown will be nothing more than that.

I'd imagine the 49ers could get Brown for a second-round pick. The cost isn't a worry at all. No other player the 49ers will get late in the second round will help them as much as Brown will.

The free agency market isn't loaded with receivers, so trading for one is the best way for them to go. Why not check in on Brown and see if you can create a spark in the offseason?

