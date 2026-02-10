ESPN Radio Host Says 49ers Trading For Maxx Crosby is Unrealistic

SAN FRANCISCO -- By far, the worst aspect of the San Francisco 49ers this past season was their pass rush. Once Nick Bosa went down with a torn ACL, it derailed them.

No one was able to step up and make an impact. That led the 49ers to be ranked dead last in sacks with 20, and third-worst in pressures with 169.

The first order of business for the 49ers should be to boost their defensive front. They can't place all of their chips on Bosa, and they just saw how the Seattle Seahawks won their Super Bowl with an elite pass rush.

One player who can help address that is Maxx Crosby. The All-Pro defensive end wants out of the Las Vegas Raiders, initially reported by Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

It would take a serious haul for the 49ers to acquire Crosby, but it's worth it for them. However, the 49ers trading for Crosby isn't realistic, according to ESPN radio host Qiant "Your Boy Q" Myers.

49ers acquiring Maxx Crosby is a fantasy?

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I don't think they're realistic at all," said Myers when I asked him during Super Bowl week. "I don't even think he's going to be moved. Now, if at some point, he comes out says 'Hey, I just don't wanna be there' then they'll move him. I think that they (Raiders) would respect his wishes because he's done so much for the organization. He's been around for so long."

"I think that they would move him if he came to them and said that. I know where there's smoke, there's fire, so I'm sure it came from somewhere. They didn't just pull it out their backside and throw it against the wall. But I don't think it's as urgent of a situation as it looked like a couple of days ago."

Myers also alluded to Glazer walking back his comments, as well as The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who appeared on his show regarding Crosby demanding a trade.

He made some sharp points. It's tough to judge how realistic Crosby going to the 49ers is, or being traded in general, especially when the report by Glazer was getting reeled in.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

However, I'm going to hone in on Myers' comments about there being fire where there's smoke. Crosby has been through so much turmoil with the Raiders that he may be done.

Not even the hiring of Klint Kubiak will change that. Trading for Crosby isn't as unrealistic as Myers thinks, and he covers the Raiders like a glove.

Usually, he is someone to defer to. But this offseason, with so much change ongoing with the Raiders, feels like they're due for a committed reset.

That bodes well for the 49ers acquiring Crosby.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI