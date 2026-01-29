The 49ers Should Take a Chance on this Young Free Agent

The San Francisco 49ers will need to upgrade the interior of their defensive line this offseason. Jordan Elliott is set to become a free agent, and one potential replacement the team could consider is Logan Hall. Hall previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is entering free agency.

Should the 49ers pursue Logan Hall in free agency?

Hall is an intriguing option because he was a former first-round pick. He will be just 26 years old, meaning there is still untapped potential, and the 49ers could get the best years of his career during the length of a new contract.

Hall played multiple spots along the Buccaneers’ defensive line, which fits well with what the 49ers typically look for from their linemen. He has recorded 10 sacks over the past four seasons, compared to Elliott’s 4.5 during that same span. Context matters with Hall’s production, as he primarily played the 5-technique in Tampa Bay’s odd-man fronts. In San Francisco’s even-man fronts, he would likely slide to the 3-technique, a role that often leads to increased production for players with his skill set.

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That said, there is a reason a former first-round pick entering his prime is leaving the team that drafted him. The Buccaneers were not satisfied with his development, and last season, their rookie, Elijah Roberts, outperformed him. With Vita Vea, Roberts, and Kalijah Kancey on the roster, Tampa Bay has three defensive linemen they clearly value more than Hall.

While Hall has totaled 10 career sacks, 5.5 of them came in a single season. Over the other three years combined, he has produced just 4.5 sacks. Last season, which was a contract year, he finished with only 1.5 sacks. Hall is solid against the run, but that alone is not enough to offset long stretches of limited pass-rush production. There are also questions about his scheme fit, as he would be changing defensive systems. Even if that change could benefit him, it still adds uncertainty during the transition.

According to Spotrac, Hall is projected to sign a three-year, $23.9 million deal in free agency. Elliott previously signed a two-year, $7 million contract, so while Hall has been more productive, the 49ers would need to pay significantly more, despite lingering questions about his overall impact.

Still, this is the type of gamble teams often face in free agency. It is rare for a 26-year-old former first-round pick with flashes of production to hit the open market, so the 49ers should at least explore whether the fit makes sense.

