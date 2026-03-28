This 49ers Signing is One of Free Agency’s Most ‘Under-the-Radar’ Deals

Since the San Francisco 49ers have been able to make deals and trades since March 11, it's fair to say they've been productive.

There were many holes to fill before free agency began, and a plethora of talented players set to hit the market. The 49ers front office made the right decisions by bringing back a few of their own, notably kicker Eddy Piñeiro and tight end Jake Tonges.

But beyond re-signing their own crop of players, the 49ers also added outside talent, bringing in players like Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, Nate Hobbs, and Osa Odighizuwa, addressing several of their roster needs in the process.

One signing in particular, however, has been praised as one of the most “under-the-radar” moves of the offseason by NFL expert Eric D. Williams of Fox Sports — and he may be right.

Eric D. Williams ranks Dre Greenlaw’s San Francisco 49ers return as second-best ‘under-the-radar’ move

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was likely the most popular and well-received addition internally as he returns to the City by the Bay after spending one year with the Denver Broncos.

The move didn’t work out in Colorado, as the Broncos cut his contract after just one season, paving the way for him to reunite with the 49ers defense.

“San Francisco never wanted to let him get away to begin with, but after one year with the Denver Broncos, the tone-setting linebacker returns to the 49ers on a reasonable one-year deal," wrote Williams.

"Paired with perennial All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, Greenlaw and the BYU product formed one of the best linebacker combos in the league.

"With his return, along with Warner’s recovery from a season-ending leg fracture, the two should help repair a San Francisco defense that surprisingly struggled to stop the run last season.

"Greenlaw’s return also should help with the transition from Robert Saleh to Raheem Morris at defensive coordinator, as the 49ers gear up to take full advantage of a closing Super Bowl window.”

The last few years of injuries are a legitimate concern, but a one-year deal gives the 49ers front office time to evaluate things as the season progresses.

Greenlaw still brings plenty of qualities he has proven time and time again, even if most of that came before his Achilles injury in the 2023 Super Bowl and his struggles in 2025.

For the price of his return and the familiarity he brings to the defense, it could ultimately prove to be a signing that pays off in dividends.