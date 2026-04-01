49ers Take an Offensive Tackle in Latest Mock Draft

With free agency wrapped up, the San Francisco 49ers can put all of their focus into the NFL draft.

This is where they will need to have the mindset of drafting the best player available and for the future, regardless of position. There's a chance that could be an offensive tackle in the first round.

The 49ers could use an offensive tackle, especially with Trent Williams nearing the end. As of now, there don't seem to be any signs indicating that the contract dispute with Williams is ending.

Perhaps the 49ers are firmly putting their foot down and preparing for the future at left tackle. That is why in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, they have the 49ers drafting Clemson's Blake Miller with the 27th pick.

The heir to Trent Williams?

Sep 24, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) and offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) block during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Head coach Kyle Shanahan has insisted that the 49ers will find a way to keep offensive tackle Trent Williams around for 2026 and beyond, but even if they achieve a resolution, Williams is entering his age-38 season, and the cliff spares no man" wrote PFSN draft expert Ian Cummings. "Eventually, it will come, and San Francisco must be ready.

"Blake Miller checks every box for a first-round tackle. He started 54 games at Clemson. He has stellar size at 6-foot-7, 314 pounds, with 34-inch arms. He tested as an elite athlete at the Combine, and he's a perfect fit for San Francisco's scheme that incorporates lots of wide zone and second-level action."

If Miller is there for the 49ers at pick No. 27, they have to seriously consider drafting him. Yes, Miller doesn't help the 49ers in 2026, except for when Williams misses games.

But they have to think about the future of one of the most important positions in football. Drafting Miller would help tremendously and give him the perfect time to ramp up to start in 2027.

He's got the great physical skills, as Cummings noted. The 49ers will surely be fond of that. He's a solid run blocker and pass protector.

Last year, Miller surrendered 14 pressures, including two sacks and two hits. He was also penalized five times, so it's not the greatest stat line, but it is a very solid one to work with.

The 49ers aren't going to be able to land a sweet offensive tackle at No. 27. That is never a possibility, as offensive tackles come off the board early and often.

Miller is the closest the 49ers will get to a strong prospect at the position.

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