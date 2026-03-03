49ers Should Trade for This Newly Available Edge Rusher

During the NFL scouting combine, John Lynch made it clear that the San Francisco 49ers will be making improvements to their defensive front.

It makes sense why he and the 49ers want to after finishing dead last in sacks (20) this past season. They have to do everything they can to avoid that from happening, even if Nick Bosa is out again.

One way the 49ers can go about fixing that is by dabbling in the trade market. It just so happens that there is a newly available edge rusher on the trade market that the 49ers should try to acquire.

49ers should trade for Vikings edge rusher

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) ruses the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings are making edge rusher Jonathan Greenard available to teams to trade for, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Minnesota prefers to retain Greenard, but salary cap issues are in the way.

Greenard signed a 4-year, $76,000,000 contract with $38 million guaranteed in 2024. He has two years left on his deal, with half of the remaining money to be received, and no guaranteed money left.

All the Vikings are asking for is a Day 2 pick for Greenard, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. I'd imagine a second-round pick gets the job done to acquire him.

If so, the 49ers need to be all over it. Greenard is a spectacular talent. In 2023 and 2024, he combined for 24.5 sacks and 129 pressures. Last season, he dealt with a shoulder injury in Week 10.

He ended up being placed on Injured Reserve and required surgery. The injury compromised his ability to produce. In his 12 games played, he tallied 3 sacks and 41 pressures.

Not a fan of this idea unless a team sends an offer that's hard to turn down. Greenard is still probably the best player on this defense, and there are lots of other ways to create cap space. https://t.co/1XZ6wggO22 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) March 3, 2026

That would practically be the second-best output on the 49ers in 2025. And Greenard was injured for a portion of the season. He usually isn't an injured player.

Just imagine how sweet he would look when he is healthy and playing opposite of Bosa. That would make for an excellent defensive front to boost the 49ers' pass rush.

The best part is the 49ers will have team control with him for the next two seasons, and he's only 29 years old when the 2026 season begins.

Letting go of a second-round pick, a late pick that is practically a third-rounder, is nothing for Greenard. This will give the 49ers the complementary player they've wanted for Bosa.

Lynch and his staff need to be on the phone with the Vikings immediately.

