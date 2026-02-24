3-Round 49ers Mock Draft: San Francisco Targets Defense in Round 1
In this story:
The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week, and 49ers general manager John Lynch will talk to the media and answer questions about the moves he intends to make this offseason. In honor of this special time of the offseason, let's do our first three-round 49ers mock draft.
Round 1: Dillon Thieneman, Safety, Oregon
The 49ers haven't spent a first-round pick on a safety since former general manager Trent Baalke drafted Jimmie Ward with the 30th pick in 2014. Current general manager John Lynch, who's a Hall of Fame safety, hasn't spent higher than a third-round pick on the position in nine years, which is strange. Maybe it's because he was a third-round pick in 1993.
But now, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, who was hired specifically to create more turnovers, something the 49ers defense has struggled to do the past two seasons.
In Atlanta, Raheem Morris had the benefit of coaching three-time second-team All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III. On the 49ers, the best free safety is Ji'Ayir Brown, who's not a starting-caliber player.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers take a safety with the 31st pick if they feel he's the best player available. And Oregon's Daniel Thieneman certainly could be the best player available. He's much faster than Brown, plus he had six interceptions as a rookie at Purdue.
Round 2: Zachariah Branch, Wide Receiver, Georgia
The 49ers could spend their first-round pick on a wide receiver given the fact that Jauan Jennings most likely will leave in free agency. But, the 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 just two years ago, so maybe they'll show some restraint and wait until Round 2 to address this position.
It's no secret that the 49ers offense needs speed and yards after the catch, and Branch is one of the most explosive receivers in the draft. He's smallish (5'10", 180 pounds), but he can catch a screen pass and take it to the end zone, plus he's an outstanding returner.
Round 3: Keylan Rutledge, Guard, Georgia Tech
The 49ers like smaller, athletic offensive linemen, but their O-line was weak last season. It couldn't create any movement at the point of attack. And as a result, Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson Jr. often got hit behind the line of scrimmage, which is a big reason the running game was so poor.
Rutledge is athletic enough to fit the 49ers' outside zone blocking scheme, but he's also powerful enough to help the 49ers run between the tackles. And he's experienced enough to start right away.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn