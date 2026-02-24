3-Round 49ers Mock Draft: San Francisco Targets Defense in Round 1

The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week, and 49ers general manager John Lynch will talk to the media and answer questions about the moves he intends to make this offseason. In honor of this special time of the offseason, let's do our first three-round 49ers mock draft.

Round 1: Dillon Thieneman, Safety, Oregon

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 49ers haven't spent a first-round pick on a safety since former general manager Trent Baalke drafted Jimmie Ward with the 30th pick in 2014. Current general manager John Lynch, who's a Hall of Fame safety, hasn't spent higher than a third-round pick on the position in nine years, which is strange. Maybe it's because he was a third-round pick in 1993.

But now, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, who was hired specifically to create more turnovers, something the 49ers defense has struggled to do the past two seasons.

In Atlanta, Raheem Morris had the benefit of coaching three-time second-team All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III. On the 49ers, the best free safety is Ji'Ayir Brown, who's not a starting-caliber player.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers take a safety with the 31st pick if they feel he's the best player available. And Oregon's Daniel Thieneman certainly could be the best player available. He's much faster than Brown, plus he had six interceptions as a rookie at Purdue.

Round 2: Zachariah Branch, Wide Receiver, Georgia

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 49ers could spend their first-round pick on a wide receiver given the fact that Jauan Jennings most likely will leave in free agency. But, the 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 just two years ago, so maybe they'll show some restraint and wait until Round 2 to address this position.

It's no secret that the 49ers offense needs speed and yards after the catch, and Branch is one of the most explosive receivers in the draft. He's smallish (5'10", 180 pounds), but he can catch a screen pass and take it to the end zone, plus he's an outstanding returner.

Round 3: Keylan Rutledge, Guard, Georgia Tech

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The 49ers like smaller, athletic offensive linemen, but their O-line was weak last season. It couldn't create any movement at the point of attack. And as a result, Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson Jr. often got hit behind the line of scrimmage, which is a big reason the running game was so poor.

Rutledge is athletic enough to fit the 49ers' outside zone blocking scheme, but he's also powerful enough to help the 49ers run between the tackles. And he's experienced enough to start right away.