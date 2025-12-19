5 49ers who need to step up to beat the Colts
The San Francisco 49ers officially control their own destiny when it comes to the number one overall seed in the NFC. They have to win out, and that starts with a road win against the Indianapolis Colts.
If they want to start their quest for the one seed with a win, they need to see a few players at their best.
Colton McKivitz
McKivitz is having a great season and needs to continue this on Sunday. The Colts defense is missing some big names, but their best current starter is likely edge rusher Laiatu Latu. He not only has 6.5 sacks, but he has 50 pressures to go with it. His style is typically what can cause McKivitz fits.
It will be interesting to see how much McKivitz has grown against speedy, bendy rushers.
Deommodore Lenoir
Lenoir is not having the type of season that the 49ers expect out of him. He needs to finish strong to regain hope. It could help that he is going to see Phillip Rivers, who may not try to push the ball down the field.
However, Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman are a talented duo combined. If the cornerbacks do not show up, they can take advantage.
Keion White
Rivers avoided hits against the Seattle Seahawks by getting rid of the ball quickly. The 49ers need to draw up quick pressures to cause panic.
That starts with sliding Keion White inside. They typically only do this on third down or in the two-minute drill, but the team should try to sprinkle it in here and there to throw Rivers off his spot.
Jauan Jennings
The Colts were supposed to have Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, but both will miss this game due to injury. Jonathan Edwards and Mekhi Blackmon do not quite scare opposing receivers in the same manner.
Ricky Pearsall is questionable at best this week, and the other receivers have been disappointments recently. This leaves Jennings as the man who must beat up on a weak unit.
Healthy returning players
Sam Okuayinonu, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Tatum Bethune all have a chance to return this week. All of them could be in for big roles as well. Okuayinonu will spend most of his time on a backup right tackle.
Gross-Matos will assist White in providing quick pressure from the interior, and both Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Warren will find themselves matched up with Bethune throughout the game if he is on the field. All three could have a huge say in how this outcome goes.
