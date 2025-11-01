5 players tied to San Francisco 49ers at trade deadline per report
The San Francisco 49ers are going to be one of the busier teams on the phones during the trade deadline, given their record and injury situation. Dianna Rusini of the Athletic emptied her notebook on what she is hearing around the deadline, and a lot of it has implications for the 49ers.
San Francisco 49ers are calling for Jaelan Phillips
Miami has received interest from the Eagles, 49ers, Patriots and others on OLB Jaelan Phillips (The Dolphins are looking for at least a third-rounder in return). They’re also getting calls on DE Bradley Chubb and OLB Matthew Judon- Dianna Rusini
This makes plenty of sense, and you can easily assume that the 49ers are one of the teams that are also calling on Chubb and Judon. Miami is watching its season fall apart and just fired its General Manager. Phillips is the best of the bunch from an age and contract perspective, and that is why his price would be the highest. Judon would just be a rental, and a complement to Keion White, while Chubb would be a happy medium of both.
Are the 49ers out on Jermaine Johnson?
The Eagles need an edge rusher and asked the Jets about Jermaine Johnson. It makes sense, considering former Jets GM Joe Douglas drafted him in New York and is now Philly’s senior personnel director. However, New York has held a high asking price of a second-round pick or better.- Dianna Rusini
It is interesting that Rusini did not tie San Francisco to Johnson, even though Robert Saleh was the head coach when Douglas was the Jets GM. Perhaps she knows that Douglas preferred Johnson more than Saleh, or perhaps it is the second-round pick asking price. A third seems high for Phillips, it is even harder to imagine the 49ers trading that much for Johnson, especially coming off of the injury he just had.
49ers are in on two Bengals
Many teams, including the Rams, 49ers, Lions, Colts and Eagles, have called the Bengals on numerous players, including LB Logan Wilson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt and, of course, DE Trey Hendrickson.- Dianna Rusini
The other teams are much more likely to be calling about Taylor-Britt than the 49ers. However, we know that San Francisco is interested in both Wilson and Hendrickson. The Bengals appear reluctant to move off of Hendrickson, but Wilson should be had for a reasonable cost and would be a good depth addition. There has been a lot of smoke around Wilson and the 49ers in recent weeks.
One name to cross off for 49ers fans
The Giants do not plan to move pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. They previously told inquiring teams that the price would be a first-round pick.- Dianna Rusini
The 49ers will not be offering a first-round pick this year, and it does not sound like Thibodeaux is really even available. Many have speculated that he would be a fit, but this feels unlikely now. If the 49ers do add an edge rusher, the expectation should be a Dolphins rusher or Hendrickson, not Thibodeaux or Jermaine Johnson.