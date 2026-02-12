The 3 Position Groups the 49ers Need the Most Help At

The first order of business for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason was to address the vacancy at defensive coordinator.

They successfully filled the position with Raheem Morris. Next up, the 49ers have to assess the areas they need to improve on.

Aside from a few positions, the 49ers could use help everywhere, but there are three positions where they need the most help.

Safety

Enough is enough. The 49ers need to make a serious effort to improve the safety position. They haven't had any real talent at the position since Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt.

Ji'Ayir Brown hasn't been impactful, and neither has Malik Mustapha. Both players struggle in pass coverage, which is crucial for a safety to have.

Marques Sigle is in the same boat. He can fly as a run defender at a high level, but in pass coverage, he's lost. The 49ers need a safety with range and adequate pass coverage skills.

It doesn't matter what avenue they took to improve the position. Find another player to bring in, whether it's via free agency, a trade, or the NFL draft. Something needs to be done.

Defensive line

I know the 49ers made it an emphasis to inject a lot of youth into the defensive line last offseason. And most of the issues in 2025 at the position were due to Nick Bosa being out with a torn ACL.

However, the 49ers need to find another dominant pass rusher opposite of Bosa. That player isn't Mykel Williams. He's an elite run defender who will flash as a pass rusher from the interior.

Bryce Huff is solid, but he's not enough. The 49ers have to keep searching for defensive linemen that they can bring into their ranks to boost their position.

It's never a bad idea to invest a serious amount of resources into the defensive front. Just look at the last two Super Bowl champions. Having a lethal defensive line is everything, and the 49ers need that.

Wide receiver

With Brandon Aiyuk gone and Ricky Pearsall unreliable, the 49ers need to make a significant addition to the wide receiver position. They cannot operate their offense at an elite level without a true No.1 receiver.

That is why an article has been written about the 49ers trading for Justin Jefferson. I have even suggested the 49ers try to take a swing at acquiring A.J. Brown.

They just need someone so that Pearsall can remain the No. 2 receiver, while Demarcus Robinson and the rest of the young receivers can flash every so often. It's a perfect formula.

Having a receiver that can beat their defender consistently opens up the passing game and can alleviate the demand on Christian McCaffrey. If they had that type of player, it would've been a closer game against the Seahawks.

