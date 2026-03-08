Why the 49ers Offense Wasn't Explosive in 2025

By far, the top issue the San Francisco 49ers had on offense this past season was the lack of explosive plays.

Christian McCaffrey couldn't create a house call as he did in 2023 and 2022. Part of that could be him losing a step, while the rest is the blocking failing him.

However, aside from running the ball, the 49ers couldn't muster any explosiveness through the air either. That is where it should mostly derive from anyway.

The reason the 49ers failed to be explosive in the passing game is that they didn't have Brandon Aiyuk. Fans may not want to admit it, but the offense was limited with Aiyuk out of the lineup.

Receivers failed the 49ers

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"You're always looking for mismatches, and when you don't have a No. 1 like (Brandon) Aiyuk, and you don't have a guy that you think is gonna be your No. 1 in Pearsall for most of the season, it's tough to create mismatches that way," said The Athletic's film analyst Ted Nguyen.

"McCaffrey is always one of the biggest mismatches on the field because he's always going against linebacker types and safety types, and he's such a good route runner that those guys don't stand a chance when he's running routes against them."

The 49ers were forced to spam McCaffrey last season, especially in the passing game, because he was a layup. Why wouldn't Kyle Shanahan want him as the primary option?

He can beat his defender more times than not and is their best receiving option. Once Ricky Pearsall hurt his PCL against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 49ers no longer had an explosive receiver.

Next season will hopefully have improved injury luck for Pearsall. The 49ers need him, and he needs to finally prove why he was drafted in the first round two years ago.

Aiyuk is gone, and Jauan Jennings most likely will be once free agency opens. This makes finding a high-level receiver in free agency or in the trade market crucial.

Trading for a receiver will be the 49ers' best bet. There aren't great options in free agency, not even with Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs available.

If the 49ers truly want to uplift their offense, they will swing for the fences on a receiver. They should inquire with the likes of the New Orleans Saints for Chris Olave.

A move like that would be a great response to the Los Angeles Rams acquiring Trent McDuffie. Whatever the 49ers do, it has to be something that gives their offense an explosive threat again.

