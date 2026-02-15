Assessing Whether the 49ers Should Sign Joey Bosa this Offseason

Once again, the San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be pursuing Joey Bosa in free agency.

Ever since Nick Bosa entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, fans and analysts alike have speculated about the possibility of the Bosa brothers lining up together. The move would finally see both brothers play alongside each other.

It almost happened in 2025, but Bosa signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. Now entering free agency, playing alongside his younger brother Nick in San Francisco could offer benefits, but also presents challenges as the 49ers look to fill a position in urgent need of help.

Why the 49ers shouldn't sign Joey Bosa

While having both Nick and Joey on the same defensive line could offer benefits, the 49ers are focused on signing younger talent.

Their defense is already younger after a series of draft picks this season, and although they need a defensive end, Bosa will turn 31 entering the new season.

Bringing him in would contradict the team’s recent strategy, which aimed to balance an aging core with large cap hits by emphasizing younger, cost-controlled talent.

Bosa also carries a long history of injuries. Although he missed just two games last season, the last time he played a full season was 2021. Even on a one-year deal, there’s always risk given his durability concerns and the contract cost the 49ers front office will have to pay.

Why the 49ers should sign Joey Bosa

To his credit, Bosa had a productive 2025 with the Buffalo Bills. In 15 games, he recorded 29 tackles, 54 pressures, five sacks, and five forced fumbles, the latter leading the NFL and marking his highest total since 2021.

The numbers are solid and address one of the most glaring holes the 49ers need to fix this offseason. Last season, the team struggled for a pass rush after Nick went down with a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3. It was telling that San Francisco finished last in the league in sacks per game.

Let’s not forget that both Bosa brothers bring experience and mentorship for the rookies entering their sophomore seasons next year.

If the front office offers a reasonable deal, the possibility of both brothers playing together could become a reality.

Last time, however, the older Bosa chose more money with the Bills over joining the 49ers. Perhaps this time, it will finally happen.

